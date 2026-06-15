Didier Deschamps names 'clear favourite' to win World Cup as France boss denies Les Bleus are strongest

Despite leading the runners-up of the 2022 World Cup and boasting one of the most-fancied squads in international football, Deschamps has officially passed the "favourites" tag over to Spain. The France manager was keen to manage expectations surrounding his team as they begin their quest for further global glory, suggesting that another European powerhouse is currently the benchmark for the rest of the world.

Speaking to reporters during his pre-match press conference, Deschamps stated: "If there's a favourite team, it's Spain, even though France legitimately aspires to win the title. But it's a long road ahead. France has top-level potential, even with a squad overhaul. I'm not going to consider the French team stronger than the others, but the clear favourite is Spain, I have no doubt about that."