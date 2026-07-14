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Is Kylian Mbappe carrying an injury? Didier Deschamps delivers update on France captain ahead of World Cup semi-final tie vs Spain
Deschamps eases fears over Mbappe fitness
Deschamps has confirmed Mbappe will be available for France's World Cup semi-final against Spain after concerns emerged over the forward's fitness. Mbappe was substituted in the 77th minute of France's 2-0 win over Morocco after suffering what he described as a minor ankle injury. Fresh doubts surfaced when he trained away from the main group on Monday, and RMC Sport reported that Mbappe is still experiencing discomfort in the ankle. However, Deschamps insisted there had been no setback.
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Deschamps explains France's injury situation
Speaking before the semi-final, Deschamps played down concerns surrounding Mbappe's condition and explained the reason behind his modified training schedule.
"He feels good," the France coach said, as quoted by The Athletic. Downplaying the shortened session, he added: "He has the right, like others, to go 15 minutes instead of 20 minutes on a drill."
France receive timely double boost
Mbappe heads into the semi-final with eight goals in the tournament and leads the Golden Boot race ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi on the assists tie-breaker. His availability is a major boost as France prepare to face Spain.
Tchouameni's return would also strengthen France in midfield after his recent absence, giving Deschamps another option against a Spain side that has impressed with its possession-based approach throughout the competition.
Speaking about Tchouameni's recovery, Deschamps said: "Even though he was on the bench for the last game, the risk was still high. He's better today. I'm not going to say he has been 100 per cent cured. He's now available."
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Focus turns to Spain showdown
France will now turn their full attention to the World Cup semi-final against Spain, with Deschamps expected to have both Mbappe and Tchouameni available for selection. Mbappe's fitness and Tchouameni's potential return provide France with a significant boost as they prepare for one of their toughest tests of the tournament.
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