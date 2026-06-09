Why Declan Rice is ‘sceptical’ about one area of Kobbie Mainoo’s game - with Man Utd youngster hoping to join Arsenal title winner in England’s World Cup midfield

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is planning to revamp his midfield ahead of his first full season in charge, but Mainoo still has areas to improve before convincing his international colleagues.

According to The Sun, Rice is believed to be "sceptical" about Mainoo's productivity off the ball. While the 21-year-old has embraced deeper defensive responsibilities under Carrick and emerged as a vital attacking asset, his occasional defensive lapses remain a talking point. Carrick, however, considers the youngster's gritty, defensive-minded performance during a 1-0 victory against Chelsea in April to be his standout display of the campaign, despite United registering only one shot on target.