'We should have won!' - Daniel Farke takes it as a 'compliment' Leeds were favourites against Man Utd but left frustrated after dominant Whites dropped points

Farke expressed a mixture of pride and frustration after Leeds United played out a hard-fought draw against Manchester United. The Whites manager felt his team did enough to secure all three points in a game where they were widely expected to overcome their historic rivals.

'We are slightly disappointed it is just a point,' Farke admitted to Sky Sports during his post-match assessment. 'Overall, I felt it was not necessary to be losing at half time but it is still Manchester United. Second half, we got the equaliser, we should have kept up the dominance, too many strikes went over the crossbar but it was overall a solid performance. We should have won the game but we move on. We were the dominant side but we couldn't capitalise as we lacked quality in and around the box.'

The result leaves Leeds sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table, three points clear of the visitors. The Whites have maintained an impressive record at Elland Road, remaining unbeaten on home soil in all competitions since March.