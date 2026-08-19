Current Orlando Pirates treble-winning squad ranked better than early 2000s league title winners - 'Jealousy was our biggest let down'

Orlando Pirates legend Jimmy Kauleza has sparked a debate within the South African football fraternity by claiming that the current Buccaneers squad is superior to the iconic 2002/03 league-winning team.

Kauleza, who was a key figure during that golden era under Roy Barreto, admits that while his generation possessed staggering individual talent, they lacked the collective spirit and mental fortitude displayed by the current crop of stars under Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The 2002/03 season is often remembered as a high-water mark for the club, as they secured the league title with 61 points, finishing six clear of their nearest rivals, SuperSport United.

That squad was a who’s who of domestic football, featuring the likes of the late Lesley Manyathela, Mbulelo Mabizela, Steve Lekoelea, Gift Leremi, and Benedict Vilakazi.

Despite the silverware, Kauleza, nicknamed ‘Gusheshe’ during his playing days, feels that the current group has achieved a level of consistency that his teammates simply could not match due to internal friction.



