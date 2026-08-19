Current Orlando Pirates treble-winning squad ranked better than early 2000s league title winners - 'Jealousy was our biggest let down'
- Gallo
Unity trumps individual brilliance in Soweto
Orlando Pirates legend Jimmy Kauleza has sparked a debate within the South African football fraternity by claiming that the current Buccaneers squad is superior to the iconic 2002/03 league-winning team.
Kauleza, who was a key figure during that golden era under Roy Barreto, admits that while his generation possessed staggering individual talent, they lacked the collective spirit and mental fortitude displayed by the current crop of stars under Abdeslam Ouaddou.
The 2002/03 season is often remembered as a high-water mark for the club, as they secured the league title with 61 points, finishing six clear of their nearest rivals, SuperSport United.
That squad was a who’s who of domestic football, featuring the likes of the late Lesley Manyathela, Mbulelo Mabizela, Steve Lekoelea, Gift Leremi, and Benedict Vilakazi.
Despite the silverware, Kauleza, nicknamed ‘Gusheshe’ during his playing days, feels that the current group has achieved a level of consistency that his teammates simply could not match due to internal friction.
- Backpage
The burden of a star-studded locker room
Reflecting on the differences between the two eras, Kauleza pointed to the psychological environment of the dressing room as the deciding factor.
The former striker was candid about the obstacles that prevented the 2003 team from dominating in the same way the current treble-winners have.
He suggested that having too many high-profile stars in one place created a culture of ego and competition that sometimes worked against the team's best interests on the pitch.
“Overall, this current Pirates team is better than our generation because they can win three cups in one season; we used to win one cup per season,” Kauleza told KickOff.
“The current Pirates team is playing in one spirit, and the coach is pushing them."
"We had quality, but the spirit was not there. We had better quality than them, but these boys are really pushing themselves.
"Jealousy was our biggest let down.”
- Backpagepix
Egos and salary gaps in the golden era
The admission regarding "jealousy" provides a rare look into the difficulties of managing a squad filled with generational talents.
During the early 2000s, Orlando Pirates were the primary destination for the country's best players, which created a volatile atmosphere behind the scenes.
Kauleza believes that the financial disparities and the fight for status among the players ultimately acted as a ceiling for what that particular group could achieve in knockout competitions.
Continuing his analysis of the problems faced two decades ago, Kauleza said: “We were not together as one. Jealousy amongst the teammates was the biggest problem."
"But that is bound to happen if you sign only quality players in one team. There'll be a lot of egos, as some will get paid way better than others.”
- Backpagepix
Comparing the trophy cabinets across generations
While the 2002/03 team is celebrated for their style of play and the sheer quality of their individual components, the modern Orlando Pirates era has been defined by clinical efficiency in cup competitions.
Under the guidance of their current technical team, the Buccaneers have successfully defended trophies and shown a relentless appetite for success that has transformed them into the premier cup specialists in the Premier Soccer League.
This silverware count is the primary metric Kauleza uses to elevate the current group.
The debate will undoubtedly continue among the Ghost faithful, with many still holding the 2003 side as the aesthetic peak of the club's history.
However, the testimony of a man who was inside that dressing room carries significant weight. For Kauleza, the lesson is clear: individual quality can win titles, but a unified spirit is what creates a dominant, multi-trophy-winning machine.
As the current squad looks to build on their recent successes, they do so with the validation of one of the club's most respected former attackers.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting