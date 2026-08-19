Abdeslam Ouaddou needs to show Orlando Pirates treble wasn’t Jose Riveiro’s leftovers – ‘Now the coach must prove who he really is’
The shadow of Jose Riveiro
Orlando Pirates are entering a pivotal phase under Abdeslam Ouaddou, but club legend Albert Mahlangu believes this season will show whether the coach's debut season in which they secured a domestic treble, including the elusive league title, was his own work or built on the structure left behind by his predecessor, Jose Riveiro.
Speaking to KickOff, the Bucs icon spelled out the mounting pressure on Ouaddou to replicate or even surpass last season's achievements.
"This is going to be a testing season for the team because now the coach must prove who he really is.
"As it is, he is under pressure to defend the three trophies he won last season, including the league title.
"On top of that, he must perform well in the CAF Champions League.
"The fans are not expecting the team's performance to drop just because Relebohile Mofokeng has left."
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Addressing the transfer needs
Mahlangu did not hold back when identifying the vulnerabilities in the current squad that could derail the club's ambitions.
Despite the trophy haul last term, the legend believes there are significant gaps that the technical team needs to address in the transfer market if they are to maintain their dominance in South African football.
The former Pirates star identified three critical positions that require urgent attention before the campaign gathers momentum.
"He will need to sign a back-up goalkeeper, a central defender, and obviously a striker because, at the moment, Pirates' strikers are not scoring at all.
"Midfielders have been contributing more than the strikers.
"Those are things the Pirates coach needs to fix," he added.
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Defending the misfiring strikers
Beyond the tactical and recruitment needs, Mahlangu also touched upon the psychological aspect of the game, specifically regarding the criticism aimed at the club's attacking options.
One player who has found himself in the crosshairs of the demanding Ghost supporters is Yanela Mbuthuma.
The Pirates legend took the opportunity to call on the club's passionate fanbase to get behind the team,.
"Also, the Pirates supporters need to support these boys all the way.
"The supporters must give Yanela Mbuthuma all the support he needs. He is not missing goals on purpose.
"Encourage the boy and support the decisions the coach makes," he said.
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Focus shifts to the MTN8
The immediate challenge for Ouaddou and his charges comes in the form of the MTN8, a competition they are desperate to defend to maintain their status as the kings of knockout football.
Pirates face Sekhukhune United in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
This fixture serves as the first major hurdle in a season that Mahlangu believes will define Ouaddou's career in South Africa.
If the Moroccan-French coach can navigate these challenges while fixing the squad's deficiencies, he will finally silence those who believe he was simply riding the wave of Riveiro’s tactical foundation.
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