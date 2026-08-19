Abdeslam Ouaddou needs to show Orlando Pirates treble wasn’t Jose Riveiro’s leftovers – ‘Now the coach must prove who he really is’

Orlando Pirates are entering a pivotal phase under Abdeslam Ouaddou, but club legend Albert Mahlangu believes this season will show whether the coach's debut season in which they secured a domestic treble, including the elusive league title, was his own work or built on the structure left behind by his predecessor, Jose Riveiro.

Speaking to KickOff, the Bucs icon spelled out the mounting pressure on Ouaddou to replicate or even surpass last season's achievements.

"This is going to be a testing season for the team because now the coach must prove who he really is.

"As it is, he is under pressure to defend the three trophies he won last season, including the league title.

"On top of that, he must perform well in the CAF Champions League.

"The fans are not expecting the team's performance to drop just because Relebohile Mofokeng has left."



