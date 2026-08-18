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Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates expected to swat aside CAF Champions League part timers - 'They play football as a hobby'

Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
Premier Soccer League

The Buccaneers have been handed what appears to be a straightforward path in the opening stages of their continental campaign. The Soweto giants are scheduled to face Mauritian outfit La Cure Waves SC, a side described as being comprised of part-time players.

Orlando Pirates are heavy favourites to advance in the CAF Champions League after being drawn against La Cure Waves SC of Mauritius.

The first qualifying round match-up pits the reigning PSL champions against a side that has been characterized as largely amateur.

Jean-Marc Ithier, the most successful Mauritian to ever grace the South African top flight, believes the Buccaneers will have little trouble navigating this particular hurdle when the two sides meet in September.

Speaking to KickOff regarding the upcoming fixture, Ithier expressed serious doubts about the ability of his countrymen to compete with the professional infrastructure of the Soweto giants.

"What I can assume is that they will have a hard time against Pirates," Ithier told the publication.

"Pirates are a step ahead as champions of the PSL, so they will be too much for La Cure Waves. That’s for sure.

"Football in Mauritius doesn't compare to the PSL at all and has dropped in recent years, and I don’t know when it will improve again."

The former Santos striker, who famously scored 71 goals in South Africa despite arriving at the age of 34, highlighted the distinct difference in the professional status of the two squads.

He noted that the visitors will be facing athletes who juggle their sporting commitments with regular employment.

"All the local players have day jobs in Mauritius, and they play football as a hobby.

"So, that is why I say Pirates will be favoured to proceed because they will be up against largely amateur opponents," Ithier concluded.

Orlando Pirates will travel to Mauritius to play the first leg on September 5, before welcoming their opponents to Orlando Stadium on September 12.

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