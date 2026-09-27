Battle of the goal machines! 1,000-goal hunter Ronaldo ready to crash Haaland's party after Oslo wild madness

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo enters Sunday evening's UEFA Nations League encounter against Norway targeting another milestone in his legendary career. The 41-year-old forward continues his relentless pursuit of a 1,000th official career goal, leading Portugal into an intriguing generational battle against Manchester City striker Erling Haaland at Ullevaal Stadium.

Ronaldo boasts a record 146 international goals in 234 caps for Portugal, while 26-year-old Haaland arrives with an extraordinary 64 goals in 56 caps.

The fixture provides a rare head-to-head meeting between two of international football's premier goalscoring machines.