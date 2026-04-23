Costly howler? Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star schools Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khulumani Ndamane on cutting out defensive nightmares - 'He should have...'
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Sundowns falling short in dying minutes
Former Kaizer Chiefs and PSL star Junior Khanye has weighed in on the performance of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khululmani Ndamane following a dramatic evening in Pretoria.
While the Brazilians were in control for much of the match, a primary error in the closing stages allowed Stellenbosch to snatch a point, leaving many to wonder if the 22-year-old was guilty of 'schoolboy' mistakes under pressure.
Khanye, speaking on iDiski TV, was quick to offer a balanced view on the youngster's displays.
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Khanye identifies the fatal lapse
"Well done to Miguel Cardoso, I think he’s unfortunate not to win this game," Khanye began.
"Because it’s a lapse of concentration by the boy. Khulumani Ndamane played well, I need to be honest. He did very well."
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'He should have headed the ball'
Despite the general praise for Ndamane's overall performance, the specific manner in which he conceded the penalty has raised eyebrows.
With five minutes remaining on the clock, the defender brought down Chumani Butsaka in the box, a move that Khanye believes was entirely avoidable had the player chosen a different physical response to the danger.
Diving into the tactical error, Khanye offered direct advice on what the defender should have done differently.
"He should have headed the ball there. He shouldn’t have raised his leg. I mean, by doing what he did, he gave Stellenbosch something out of nothing. Now it makes it look like the game was balanced," the outspoken analyst added.
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What comes next for Bafana Ba Style?
The stalemate rang alarm bells for the defending champions. Fresh off booking their ticket to the CAF Champions League final, the Tshwane giants showed a rare crack in concentration. At this level, those moments are brutally punished, underlining the razor-thin margins at the summit of South African football.
Masandawana must now reset quickly as they hunt down Orlando Pirates at the top of the table. The spotlight shifts to Cardoso and whether he backs the youngster after that costly switch-off.