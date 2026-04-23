Costly howler? Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star schools Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khulumani Ndamane on cutting out defensive nightmares - 'He should have...'

Former Kaizer Chiefs and PSL star Junior Khanye has weighed in on the performance of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khululmani Ndamane following a dramatic evening in Pretoria.

While the Brazilians were in control for much of the match, a primary error in the closing stages allowed Stellenbosch to snatch a point, leaving many to wonder if the 22-year-old was guilty of 'schoolboy' mistakes under pressure.

Khanye, speaking on iDiski TV, was quick to offer a balanced view on the youngster's displays.



