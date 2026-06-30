Kaizer Chiefs retain services of longest-serving star with new one-year contract in preparation for the upcoming season

Kaizer Chiefs have officially moved to secure the future of Bruce Bvuma, ensuring the goalkeeper remains part of the squad for at least another season as per iDiski Times.

Chiefs extended the stay of Bvuma at the club for one more year, preventing him from hitting the free agency market this winter.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper saw his previous deal, which was signed back in 2024, set to expire on June 30, 2026.

However, the club hierarchy has opted to activate a renewal to keep the experienced South African international within their ranks as they are ushering in a new era under incoming head coach Fernando Da Cruz.