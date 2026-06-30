Kaizer Chiefs retain services of longest-serving star with new one-year contract in preparation for the upcoming season
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Amakhosi reward loyal servant
Kaizer Chiefs have officially moved to secure the future of Bruce Bvuma, ensuring the goalkeeper remains part of the squad for at least another season as per iDiski Times.
Chiefs extended the stay of Bvuma at the club for one more year, preventing him from hitting the free agency market this winter.
The 31-year-old shot-stopper saw his previous deal, which was signed back in 2024, set to expire on June 30, 2026.
However, the club hierarchy has opted to activate a renewal to keep the experienced South African international within their ranks as they are ushering in a new era under incoming head coach Fernando Da Cruz.
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The longest-serving star at Naturena
With this latest extension, Bvuma solidifies his status as the current longest-serving player at the club.
Having made his professional debut for the Glamour Boys back in 2017, he has outlasted several eras of transition at the club to become a veteran leader in the current setup.
He is currently sitting on 84 appearances in all competitions for the Glamour Boys and won one Nedbank Cup in 2025 under Nasreddine Nabi.
His longevity is a testament to his professionalism, often acting as a bridge between the younger academy graduates and the senior international stars at the club.
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Stepping up when it matters
The South African international spent most of the time last season as a back-up goalkeeper to Brandon Petersen, who did so well, while Rwandan Fiacre Ntwari has been on the sidelines most of the time.
Despite his secondary role for much of the campaign, Bvuma proved his worth whenever the technical team called upon his services.
When called into action after Petersen was injured, Bvuma kept two clean sheets in five games, helping to secure three wins for Amakhosi.
Those vital points proved crucial in the club's league standings, reminding the coaching staff of his reliability and composure under pressure in the Premier Soccer League.
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The battle for the number one jersey
As Chiefs look ahead to the new campaign, the goalkeeping department remains highly competitive.
With the extension of Bvuma, Chiefs maintain three high-quality options, though the veteran will be eager to push Petersen and Ntwari for a regular starting berth rather than settling for a backup role.
The decision to retain Bvuma reflects a desire for continuity at Naturena.
While other players have departed the club recently, the management clearly views the keeper's experience and deep understanding of the club's culture as vital components for the dressing room as they chase silverware.