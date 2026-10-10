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'Look at Arsenal and Arteta!' - Fabregas backs under-fire managers and hails 'enormous respect' for Roma boss Gasperini ahead of Como clash
Arteta the blueprint for patience
Fabregas has used the remarkable turnaround of Arteta at Arsenal as a primary example of why football hierarchies must stop pulling the trigger on managers too early. Having begun his managerial journey in 2023, the Como head coach has enjoyed a meteoric rise, playing a pivotal role in leading the club to promotion before orchestrating a stunning milestone last season by guiding them into the Champions League in just two seasons. Drawing from this rapid ascent, he believes the culture of instant results is damaging the game.
'I watched Arsenal and Mikel Arteta just renewed his contract with the club. Now you can see the results of his work, but at the start he didn’t do well, he let people criticise and talk. We’ve got to have clear ideas. Normally, but admittedly not always, the results do arrive after a few months,' Fabregas insisted during his pre-match briefing.
The former midfielder also hit out at the influence of directors who he feels occasionally overstep their boundaries and allow ego to dictate sporting decisions. 'In my view, a coach must put the players on the field with faith. I do see a matter of ego in there, including with directors. How can you fire a coach after just two games? The director of sport at times feels like he ought to be a coach. As far as I am concerned, I feel that a coach ought to have a lot of strength, not power, over the system he plays, what type of player is required. Seeing from the outside what happens when a coach loses.'
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Respect for Gasperini’s longevity
Turning his attention to the upcoming clash at the Stadio Sinigaglia, Fabregas was full of praise for Roma’s Gasperini. Having taken charge of Roma last year following a successful nine-year spell at the helm of Atalanta, the veteran coach has made an immediate impact by guiding the Giallorossi into the Champions League, in addition to leading the current Serie A standings after the opening five rounds of the season. Gasperini has long earned a reputation for blooding young talent and implementing a high-octane, attacking style of play that sees his sides consistently punch above their weight.
'There are many elements that create debate and the media enjoys, but it is an important match against a great team and a great coach. I have great respect for how they play. Roma are a very positive and attacking team who commit men forward. Gian Piero Gasperini helped so many players to step up in their careers. We both like to be attacking, to use the movement, and their matches are entertaining to watch. Gasperini has been working for 30 years, so you can only admire his approach. I have enormous respect, he really does believe in what he does,' Fabregas added.
Navigating the European challenge
The transition into the Champions League has been a steep learning curve for Como, a club that has historically operated far away from the glamour of elite continental football. However, the Lariani have adapted remarkably well, kicking off their European campaign in style with a resounding 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig, and are now preparing to travel to face Feyenoord in their second fixture on Wednesday.
'When playing many games, I must do well to understand how the team is reacting, because we’ve never done this before, and I can’t just explain to them how to do it. We’ve got to get used to this as quickly as possible, with as many players as possible, so everyone will get their opportunity. I too wonder whether I am more worried or curious to see how we react. I want to see how it goes, also for my own experience as a coach, and only time will tell,' the manager admitted as he prepares for the Sunday kick-off.
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Injury woes and squad depth
Personnel issues continue to plague both sides heading into the weekend. While Roma are dealing with the loss of their primary goalkeeper, Como have been hit by a blow to their attacking line after Moise Kean returned from international duty with a fitness problem.
'Kean will be out for at least a week to 10 days, he had a nasty knock against Belgium. I spoke to Roberto Mancini and Kean, I was told there is the possibility of using him with another centre-forward, but right now I don’t see it. Svilar has in my mind been the best goalkeeper in Serie A over the last two seasons. It changes nothing for me, but I saw with my own eyes Svilar bring many points to Roma,' Fabregas concluded.
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