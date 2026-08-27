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Cedric Kaze suspension for crucial MTN8 semi-final clash labelled 'blessing in disguise' - 'It might save them...'
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The advantage shifts to Soweto
Orlando Pirates head into the second leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena with a slender 1-0 lead following their victory at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Speaking at a commercial event in Johannesburg, Mntambo provided a frank assessment of the situation facing his former employers.
“When it comes to the MTN8, I think it’s going to be tough, especially for Sekhukhune United to try and bounce back," he said, as per Soccer Laduma.
"I mean, it’s two games in the space of a few days, and they are playing the same team again – Orlando Pirates, who we all know have won the trophy four times in a row and are looking to win it for the fifth time.”
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Coaching crisis or strategic opportunity?
Sekhukhune’s preparations were thrown into further disarray during their midweek league clash against the same opponents, where head coach Kaze was shown a red card.
The dismissal means Kaze will be prohibited from the touchline for the crucial semi-final, leaving assistants Papi Zothwane and Paulus Masehe in command.
"For Sekhukhune United, they will have to do everything they can to turn things around. And I personally think that Coach Kaze’s dismissal could be a blessing in disguise, because it might save them from losing against the same team three times in a row," Mntambo said.
“It now puts Coach Papi Zothwane and (Paulus) ‘The Horse’ Masehe in a position to see what they can do on the touchline.
"Yes, Coach Kaze will also have an influence on what happens, but it’s also for them to see how they can turn things around."
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The role of the assistant coaches
Mntambo expanded on the unique bond that often exists within a technical team, highlighting how the assistants often bridge the gap between management and the dressing room.
"I think the assistant coaches have a good relationship with the players because they are the link between the players and the head coach.
Hopefully, they can try and turn things around," he remarked, hoping for a competitive fixture despite the current odds.
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No guarantees in cup football
Despite the optimism surrounding the assistant coaches, Mntambo was quick to remind supporters that the scoreboard remains the primary obstacle for Sekhukhune.
Having failed to score in the first leg, the pressure is entirely on the visitors to find the back of the net in Orlando.
Pirates, meanwhile, have integrated new signings seamlessly into their winning machine, making them a formidable opponent even when they are not at their fluid best.
"One would think that Pirates would struggle with so many new players, but they have done so well," Mntambo noted.
He concluded by acknowledging the unpredictable nature of knockout football: "They lost 1-0 away in Polokwane, so it’s going to be a tough ask, but football has no guarantees. While there’s still a chance for them to go through, it’s not going to be easy."
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