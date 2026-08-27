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Cedric Kaze Sekhukhune Abdeslam Ouaadou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Cedric Kaze suspension for crucial MTN8 semi-final clash labelled 'blessing in disguise' - 'It might save them...'

MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United
Polokwane City
Orlando Pirates
C. Kaze
P. Zothwane
P. Masehe
A. Ouaddou
Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Kruger United

Retired midfielder believes the Buccaneers hold a significant advantage heading into Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final second leg against the Limpopo side. However, he has suggested that a sudden coaching crisis at Babina Noko might provide the spark needed to pull off a massive upset.

  • Simon Ramabu Sekhukhune United Thapelo Mokobodi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    The advantage shifts to Soweto

    Orlando Pirates head into the second leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena with a slender 1-0 lead following their victory at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

    Speaking at a commercial event in Johannesburg, Mntambo provided a frank assessment of the situation facing his former employers.

    “When it comes to the MTN8, I think it’s going to be tough, especially for Sekhukhune United to try and bounce back," he said, as per Soccer Laduma.

    "I mean, it’s two games in the space of a few days, and they are playing the same team again – Orlando Pirates, who we all know have won the trophy four times in a row and are looking to win it for the fifth time.”

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  • Cedric Kaze Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix

    Coaching crisis or strategic opportunity?

    Sekhukhune’s preparations were thrown into further disarray during their midweek league clash against the same opponents, where head coach Kaze was shown a red card.

    The dismissal means Kaze will be prohibited from the touchline for the crucial semi-final, leaving assistants Papi Zothwane and Paulus Masehe in command.

    "For Sekhukhune United, they will have to do everything they can to turn things around. And I personally think that Coach Kaze’s dismissal could be a blessing in disguise, because it might save them from losing against the same team three times in a row," Mntambo said.

    “It now puts Coach Papi Zothwane and (Paulus) ‘The Horse’ Masehe in a position to see what they can do on the touchline.

    "Yes, Coach Kaze will also have an influence on what happens, but it’s also for them to see how they can turn things around."




  • Papi Zothwane, Richards Bay, April 2026Backpage

    The role of the assistant coaches

    Mntambo expanded on the unique bond that often exists within a technical team, highlighting how the assistants often bridge the gap between management and the dressing room.

    "I think the assistant coaches have a good relationship with the players because they are the link between the players and the head coach.

    Hopefully, they can try and turn things around," he remarked, hoping for a competitive fixture despite the current odds.



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  • Boitumelo Radiopane Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    No guarantees in cup football

    Despite the optimism surrounding the assistant coaches, Mntambo was quick to remind supporters that the scoreboard remains the primary obstacle for Sekhukhune.

    Having failed to score in the first leg, the pressure is entirely on the visitors to find the back of the net in Orlando.

    Pirates, meanwhile, have integrated new signings seamlessly into their winning machine, making them a formidable opponent even when they are not at their fluid best.

    "One would think that Pirates would struggle with so many new players, but they have done so well," Mntambo noted.

    He concluded by acknowledging the unpredictable nature of knockout football: "They lost 1-0 away in Polokwane, so it’s going to be a tough ask, but football has no guarantees. While there’s still a chance for them to go through, it’s not going to be easy."

MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Premier Soccer League
Kruger United crest
Kruger United
KUN
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP