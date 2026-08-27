Orlando Pirates head into the second leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena with a slender 1-0 lead following their victory at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Speaking at a commercial event in Johannesburg, Mntambo provided a frank assessment of the situation facing his former employers.

“When it comes to the MTN8, I think it’s going to be tough, especially for Sekhukhune United to try and bounce back," he said, as per Soccer Laduma.

"I mean, it’s two games in the space of a few days, and they are playing the same team again – Orlando Pirates, who we all know have won the trophy four times in a row and are looking to win it for the fifth time.”