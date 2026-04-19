Cedric Kaze gives update on Rushwin Dortley as another Kaizer Chiefs centre-back limps off ahead of Soweto Derby clash with Orlando Pirates
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Dortley's long lay-off
Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley has not played competitive football since March 2025 due to injury.
Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze has issued an update on the fitness state of the centre-back who is working his way back to full fitness.
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Update on Dortley
“That is the question that will be directed to the medical team, but last week he started to be with us, to touch the ball,” Kaze said as per iDiski Times.
“I’m pretty sure he is not far from returning.”
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Chiefs in central defence crisis again?
While Dortley's return is uncertain, Chiefs appear to have been plunged into another crisis at the heart of defence.
Another defender Aden McCarthy, limped off during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
McCarthy's injury comes at a time when Zitha Kwinika is injured and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Should McCarthy not recover this week, they go into next weekend's Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates with Inacio Miguel and Given Msimango as the only available centre-back.
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Reflection on Chiefs missing out on transfers
Having limited options in central defence was also a crisis they recently faced in their goalkeeping department.
That could be a brutal reminder of how they missed out on signing players during the PSL January transfer window.
It could also vindicate co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Kaze for competing against teams that heavily fortified their squads.