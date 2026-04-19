Cedric Kaze gives update on Rushwin Dortley as another Kaizer Chiefs centre-back limps off ahead of Soweto Derby clash with Orlando Pirates

While Dortley's return is uncertain, Chiefs appear to have been plunged into another crisis at the heart of defence.

Another defender Aden McCarthy, limped off during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

McCarthy's injury comes at a time when Zitha Kwinika is injured and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Should McCarthy not recover this week, they go into next weekend's Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates with Inacio Miguel and Given Msimango as the only available centre-back.



