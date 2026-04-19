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Rushwin Dortley, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2024Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Cedric Kaze gives update on Rushwin Dortley as another Kaizer Chiefs centre-back limps off ahead of Soweto Derby clash with Orlando Pirates

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Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
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Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
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R. Dortley

The 23-year-old suffered his injury just as he was beginning to cement his place in the national team setup. He had been steadily making a case for himself as a strong contender for selection in the squad for major tournaments. But that fitness setback derailed what looked like a promising path to the World Cup.

  • Rushwin Dortley, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2024Backpagepix

    Dortley's long lay-off

    Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley has not played competitive football since March 2025 due to injury.

    Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze has issued an update on the fitness state of the centre-back who is working his way back to full fitness.

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  • Cedric Kaze, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Update on Dortley

    “That is the question that will be directed to the medical team, but last week he started to be with us, to touch the ball,” Kaze said as per iDiski Times.

    “I’m pretty sure he is not far from returning.”

  • Aden McCarthy, Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs in central defence crisis again?

    While Dortley's return is uncertain, Chiefs appear to have been plunged into another crisis at the heart of defence.

    Another defender Aden McCarthy, limped off during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

    McCarthy's injury comes at a time when Zitha Kwinika is injured and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

    Should McCarthy not recover this week, they go into next weekend's Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates with Inacio Miguel and Given Msimango as the only available centre-back.


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  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Reflection on Chiefs missing out on transfers

    Having limited options in central defence was also a crisis they recently faced in their goalkeeping department.

    That could be a brutal reminder of how they missed out on signing players during the PSL January transfer window.

    It could also vindicate co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Kaze for competing against teams that heavily fortified their squads.

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