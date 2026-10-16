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Carling Knockout Cup showdown between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy heats up as Tim Sukazi embraces the banter - 'Maybe we have made an enemy'
Tensions rise ahead of cup showdown
TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has revealed that the club's recent social media activity has drawn attention from Kaizer Chiefs officials. Ahead of their highly anticipated Carling Knockout Cup fixture, the Rockets’ digital team posted content that many viewed as a direct jab at the Soweto giants.
The Mpumalanga-based outfit has developed a reputation for its sharp-witted and often controversial online presence.
Speaking on the radio show Sports Night Amplified, Sukazi admitted that he was initially unaware of the social media firestorm due to his professional commitments. However, he soon discovered that the banter had prompted a direct response from Amakhosi’s marketing director.
"I picked up this one late because I was in my law practice; we are very busy, but I saw a WhatsApp message from Jessica Motaung with three question marks on it, but this all depends on the beholder," said Sukazi.
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'Maybe we have made an enemy'
Despite the frosty reception from the Chiefs camp, Sukazi defended his team's right to be expressive and creative in the digital space. He believes that such interactions are healthy for the game, provided they remain within certain ethical limits.
The chairman is clearly leaning into the underdog role, using the friction to motivate his side ahead of the knockout clash.
Reflecting on the potential fallout, Sukazi remained defiant yet pragmatic about the situation.
"Maybe we have made an enemy leading up to the cup match, but also it’s banter, and it is just within the boundaries," he added during the interview.
This suggests that while he respects the stature of Amakhosi, Galaxy will not shy away from disrupting the status quo both on the pitch and across various social media platforms.
Lessons from Pirates controversy
This is not the first time the Rockets have stirred controversy with their online content. Recently, the Mpumalanga side sparked drama with a now-deleted social media post aimed at Orlando Pirates.
"Of course, when there’s anything on our social media pages, sometimes you have to allow the youngsters to be creative, but when I looked at that, I called them in to explain," Sukazi explained when detailing the internal discussions following the Pirates backlash.
The staff apparently wanted to flip the narrative of a previous heavy defeat, but the chairman felt the execution crossed a line that the club could not support.
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Drawing the line on digital creativity
The explanation provided by the social media team focused on reclaiming the narrative after fans had mocked them following a 6-0 loss to the Buccaneers.
Sukazi shared their reasoning, stating: "They reminded of last season when Pirates beat us 6-0, and people said they bribed us, so they say they wanted to banter using that angle of where the people’s minds are already."
It was a bold attempt to turn a negative memory into a weapon of psychological warfare.
Ultimately, Sukazi decided that the integrity of the club was more important than viral engagement.
He concluded by clarifying his final stance on the deleted content: "I said I completely understand it, but they should take it down because it was overboard."
As the Carling Knockout Cup looms, all eyes will be on whether the Rockets can back up their digital talk with a giant-killing performance against Amakhosi.
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