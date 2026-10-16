Carling Knockout Cup showdown between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy heats up as Tim Sukazi embraces the banter - 'Maybe we have made an enemy'

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has revealed that the club's recent social media activity has drawn attention from Kaizer Chiefs officials. Ahead of their highly anticipated Carling Knockout Cup fixture, the Rockets’ digital team posted content that many viewed as a direct jab at the Soweto giants.

The Mpumalanga-based outfit has developed a reputation for its sharp-witted and often controversial online presence.

Speaking on the radio show Sports Night Amplified, Sukazi admitted that he was initially unaware of the social media firestorm due to his professional commitments. However, he soon discovered that the banter had prompted a direct response from Amakhosi’s marketing director.

"I picked up this one late because I was in my law practice; we are very busy, but I saw a WhatsApp message from Jessica Motaung with three question marks on it, but this all depends on the beholder," said Sukazi.











