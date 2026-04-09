Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi recently stated Bruce Bvuma shouldn't have conceded in the recent Premier Soccer League victory against the Mswenko Boys. Have a look at how football lovers in Mzansi reacted as sampled by GOAL.
'Bvuma is worst keeper I have watched while Stanley Nwabali is roaming the streets! Why did Kaizer Chiefs force Itumeleng Khune to resign without replacement? Bruce is poor, weak, and just not Amakhosi material' - Fans
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McCarthy to blame?
Why Aden McCarthy didn't flick that ball away because the first stop should be him, then the second stop is Bvuma, I blame McCarthy - Gaorekwe Mathopa
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Free transfer for Bvuma?
This goalkeeper should be given a free transfer come the end of the season, really. Poor, weak, and he's just not a Kaizer Chiefs material - Tman Frank
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That's how Petersen took his chance
If you guys remember last season in the Soweto Derby before the Nedbank Cup final, we conceded a set piece and Makgopa scored a header at the first pole, and that's why Nasreddine Nabi ended up playing Brandon Peterson in the final - Simphiwe Ntuli
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What the hell?
As a Chiefs fan, Tso is correct. At this level, the near pole is where you close off first as a goalie. And guys like Bvuma have goalkeeper coaches. I mean, what the hell - Sontshikazi Mthiya
- AFP
Nwabali is available
There's a world-class goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, roaming the streets as a free agent. What are we waiting for? - Hlabirwa'a Mphela Moela
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You can't stop shots with eyes closed
How can you stop a shot if, as a goalkeeper, you close your eyes? So basically, he can't see where the ball lands - Mandla Barnard Mfazwe
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If he plays against Pirates!...
If Bvuma plays against Orlando Pirates, he will concede seven goals that one! He is not make sure - Mantsha Ramoabi
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Bvuma is the worst keeper I have watched
The ball didn't pass Bvuma; he pushed it in. He is the worst goalkeeper I have ever watched - Paige Makgoka
- Kaizer Chiefs
Bvuma helped the ball in
I also think Bvuma helped that goal in. If he didn’t see the ball, what was he waiting for, and where were his reflexes as a professional goalkeeper - Luvuyo Booi
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Why did they refuse Khune to retire?
Why did Chiefs force Itumeleng Khune to resign without having a proper replacement like we always did? - Makhosini Nkosi