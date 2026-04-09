Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Bvuma is worst keeper I have watched while Stanley Nwabali is roaming the streets! Why did Kaizer Chiefs force Itumeleng Khune to resign without replacement? Bruce is poor, weak, and just not Amakhosi material' - Fans

FEATURES
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
Kaizer Chiefs
TS Galaxy
Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
B. Bvuma

There have been questions about the goalkeeping department at the Glamour Boys for several years now, with current shot stoppers failing to deliver consistently. A section of the club's supporters feels the second-choice custodian should be let go, especially after conceding what was a seemingly easy goal in the 3-1 win over Orbit College.

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi recently stated Bruce Bvuma shouldn't have conceded in the recent Premier Soccer League victory against the Mswenko Boys. Have a look at how football lovers in Mzansi reacted as sampled by GOAL.

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    McCarthy to blame?

    Why Aden McCarthy didn't flick that ball away because the first stop should be him, then the second stop is Bvuma, I blame McCarthy - Gaorekwe Mathopa 

    • Advertisement
  • Kaizer Motaung Jr., Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Free transfer for Bvuma?

    This goalkeeper should be given a free transfer come the end of the season, really. Poor, weak, and he's just not a Kaizer Chiefs material - Tman Frank

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    That's how Petersen took his chance

    If you guys remember last season in the Soweto Derby before the Nedbank Cup final, we conceded a set piece and Makgopa scored a header at the first pole, and that's why Nasreddine Nabi ended up playing Brandon Peterson in the final - Simphiwe Ntuli

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What the hell?

    As a Chiefs fan, Tso is correct. At this level, the near pole is where you close off first as a goalie. And guys like Bvuma have goalkeeper coaches. I mean, what the hell - Sontshikazi Mthiya 

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 51-EGY-NIGAFP

    Nwabali is available

    There's a world-class goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, roaming the streets as a free agent. What are we waiting for? - Hlabirwa'a Mphela Moela

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    You can't stop shots with eyes closed

    How can you stop a shot if, as a goalkeeper, you close your eyes? So basically, he can't see where the ball lands - Mandla Barnard Mfazwe

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    If he plays against Pirates!...

    If Bvuma plays against Orlando Pirates, he will concede seven goals that one! He is not make sure - Mantsha Ramoabi 

  • Bruce Bvuma and Rushwin Dortley, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bvuma is the worst keeper I have watched

    The ball didn't pass Bvuma; he pushed it in. He is the worst goalkeeper I have ever watched - Paige Makgoka

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Bvuma helped the ball in

    I also think Bvuma helped that goal in. If he didn’t see the ball, what was he waiting for, and where were his reflexes as a professional goalkeeper - Luvuyo Booi 

  • Itumeleng KhuneBackpage

    Why did they refuse Khune to retire?

    Why did Chiefs force Itumeleng Khune to resign without having a proper replacement like we always did? - Makhosini Nkosi 