'Bvuma is worst keeper I have watched while Stanley Nwabali is roaming the streets! Why did Kaizer Chiefs force Itumeleng Khune to resign without replacement? Bruce is poor, weak, and just not Amakhosi material' - Fans

There have been questions about the goalkeeping department at the Glamour Boys for several years now, with current shot stoppers failing to deliver consistently. A section of the club's supporters feels the second-choice custodian should be let go, especially after conceding what was a seemingly easy goal in the 3-1 win over Orbit College.

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi recently stated Bruce Bvuma shouldn't have conceded in the recent Premier Soccer League victory against the Mswenko Boys. Have a look at how football lovers in Mzansi reacted as sampled by GOAL.