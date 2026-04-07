Orlando Pirates legend questions Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma after conceding against Orbit College - 'But there is no way that ball can pass you'

In the last five games, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have had to rely on Bruce Bvuma as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Bvuma's increased involvement is a result of the injury to Brandon Petersen, who was the undisputed number one goalkeeper in the first round of the season.

The injury to Petersen could have given Bvuma a chance to prove his ability even more, but the goal conceded against Orbit College raised several questions.

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi is one of those who has come out to criticise the Chiefs keeper for the goal conceded in the 22nd minute against the Premier Soccer League debutants.