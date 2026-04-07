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Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Orlando Pirates legend questions Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma after conceding against Orbit College - 'But there is no way that ball can pass you'

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B. Petersen
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F. Ntwari

In the absence of Brandon Petersen, the second-choice custodian has been trusted to undertake the goalkeeping duties. However, he has been under scrutiny, as some believe his performances are below par at times. Against the Mswenko Boys, he conceded a goal that increased the criticism directed at him.

  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs fall back on Bvuma

    In the last five games, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have had to rely on Bruce Bvuma as their first-choice goalkeeper.

    Bvuma's increased involvement is a result of the injury to Brandon Petersen, who was the undisputed number one goalkeeper in the first round of the season.

    The injury to Petersen could have given Bvuma a chance to prove his ability even more, but the goal conceded against Orbit College raised several questions.

    Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi is one of those who has come out to criticise the Chiefs keeper for the goal conceded in the 22nd minute against the Premier Soccer League debutants. 

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  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    'No way that can pass'

    “They [Orbit] got a set-piece, a well-done, good goal with the header, but Bvuma, no, you can’t,” said Tso as per iDiski Times.

    “No, no, no, at this level you can’t, in that pole. Maybe if that boy headed far past, then I’d understand, but no way. And you could see how he tried to handle the ball; it tells you about Bvuma.

    “Sometimes you end up questioning some basic things from the keeper. It’s a basic thing: put your body there next to the pole and let the ball hit you in the face if it has to. But there is no way that ball can pass you."

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Goalkeeping crisis at Chiefs

    Before the international break, Amakhosi were plunged into a goalkeeping crisis when Fiacre Ntwari was injured. That added more pressure to the goalkeeping department as two senior keepers were rendered unavailable.

    Reserve goalkeeper Talakani Mazhamba provided the backup option for Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. 

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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Update on Petersen

    Meanwhile, Ben Youssef has delivered the latest update on Petersen, who underwent surgery at the end of February.

    "Petersen was with the physio, and I have to say thank you to the medical staff," said Ben Youssef.

    "They have prepared him, and for the last two weeks, he has been working and will soon be back with the team."

    Chiefs fans will hope that their number one keeper will be available for their next game against TS Galaxy on April 12.

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