Why Brian Brobbey-esque Keinan Davis has gone ‘under the radar’ as Micah Richards explains lack of Premier League transfer talk around Udinese’s ex-Aston Villa striker

Davis has quite literally battled his way to the top, having spent time with Southern League outfit Biggleswade United before being picked up by Villa. Those experiences, at a young age, have served him well down the years.

Richards is now dipping his toe back into the non-league ranks. Having worked with Warley FC last season, he has teamed up with Bollington United Sunday Blues in 2026-27. The Cheshire-based outfit lost every game they played last term - including an infamous 31-1 defeat.

Premier League title winner Richards is diving into his little black book to bring former internationals, specialists and big personalities on board to fix the team’s biggest problems - from set pieces to composure under pressure.

The ex-England international is loving every minute of that experience and, after a study by Specsavers revealed that 91% of adults in the UK believe that the unpredictability and character of grassroots football is what makes it so appealing, while 44% say it creates funny stories and memories, said what asked what makes football at level so unique and special to him: “It’s just the realness of it. Getting up on a Sunday morning, absolutely enjoying the fact that the lads have probably been out the night before, but still getting up, showing up, the fans are turning up. And their attitude. Absolutely love it.

“From grassroots all the way up to the top, to the Premier League, the top of the pyramid, it's just the love of the game. And grassroots is where it all starts for everyone. Everyone starts at the bottom. I absolutely love it. I love their commitment to the cause. And you know in football, you've got to enjoy it, haven't you? And the boys certainly enjoy it.

“It's not just that, there's some good players as well. And they have to turn up week in, week out. The weather up north is not great, is it - it’s raining a lot, especially in the winter! It just shows the commitment that they've got to the cause. I absolutely love them. And that's why they have to turn up.

“They deserve this. They deserve this shining light. I feel as though sometimes we get lost in the fact that it's only the top leagues and the Premier League and all that. But grassroots level is where it's at. To have that support from Specsavers and to give them that promotion of ‘this is what it's like’. they're getting all the things that come with a top Premier League team - whether that be fitness coaches, whether that be diet, whether that is bringing ex-pros down. It’s just giving them that belief and exposure, which is amazing.”