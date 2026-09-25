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‘Only way’ that Brian Brobbey becomes Man Utd transfer target explained as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink discusses Premier League-best qualities of Sunderland striker
Brobbey saw £50m Man Utd transfer mooted
Michael Carrick has been using Brazilian star Matheus Cunha as a ‘false nine’ this season, with Benjamin Sesko - the only recognised senior frontman on United’s books - being forced to make peace with an impact substitute role.
It has been suggested that the Red Devils could look to bring more firepower into their ranks during upcoming windows. There had been murmurs of interest in Brobbey ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the burly former Ajax star having enjoyed a productive debut campaign at the Stadium of Light that delivered seven goals and European qualification.
A £50 million ($66m) move was mooted at one stage, with the Black Cats standing to make healthy profit on a player that they snapped up for just £17m ($22m). No deal was done, but Brobbey continues to catch the eye - with a hat-trick being netted in his most recent domestic outing against Manchester City.
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What needs to happen for Brobbey to get Man Utd move
There is the promise of more to come from the 24-year-old, and his qualities could serve United well in the final third of the field. Hasselbaink, though, told GOAL - while speaking in association with MrQ - when asked if he could see Brobbey joining an elite club: “He's a different kind of number nine.
“The only way I can see him, for instance, at Man United is if Man United become a really dominant team that has 60 per cent of the ball, that plays 80, 85 per cent of the time in the opposition half. Then he's very good.
“He does the job for Sunderland as well, don't get me wrong. But his biggest asset is holding the ball and bringing people in. And if you can do that around the opposition's box, you have a problem. So I can see that if Man United becomes a really dominant team.”
Former Netherlands international Hasselbaink added when asked if there is anyone better in the Premier League at doing what Brobbey does best: “No, he holds the ball up really, really well. It doesn't matter how big the centre-half is. When they start fighting with him, he wins.”
Why Brobbey could be perfect for the Red Devils
One man who could see Brobbey heading to Old Trafford is Matt Kilgallon, with the ex-Sunderland defender having previously told GOAL of a potential transfer agreement: “He's a joke, that Brobbey. I watched him for Holland and he looks an absolute threat. Man United, I mean, Sunderland, you can't turn it down. Doubling your money and a bit more and Brobbey's going to be going, ‘Man United, they don't come knocking often, do they?’
“He's probably going to go and see Sunderland, as much as it looks like he's been enjoying his football in the north of England, I think he would be saying ‘it's my chance to go’. And he's deserved it, hasn't he? He's given everything to Sunderland and been absolutely fantastic for them. He's earned the right for people to talk about him.
“If he does want that Man United move, I think Sunderland will go, ‘we won't step in his way’. They'll probably try and grab a bit more money out of Man U and say, ‘on you go, son’. I think he's only a young'un still, isn't he? He'd be a great signing for Man United.”
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Sunderland under no pressure to part with Brobbey
Sunderland have Brobbey tied to a contract through to the summer of 2029, so are under no pressure to sell or invite offers from rival outfits. They want to benefit from the Dutchman’s considerable presence for as long as possible.
His services may, however, prove difficult to retain if an upward career trajectory can be maintained - with upcoming appearances for club and country set to push him ever closer to the front of a global shop window.
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