Borussia Dortmund plead with Greece to rest 18-year-old sensation Konstantinos Karetsas ahead Germany clash

Dortmund have taken the unusual step of contacting the Greek national team hierarchy to request a more measured approach to Karetsas’ playing time. The 18-year-old has emerged as a vital component for both his club and country, but BVB officials are wary of the mounting physical toll on the youngster. According to reports from Sky Sports, the Bundesliga club has specifically asked for the player to be used with foresight and moderation.

Karetsas has been a mainstay in the Greek lineup during their recent Nations League campaign, starting all three fixtures so far. His endurance was notably tested during Greece's historic victory over Germany, where the teenager remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes. Dortmund’s intervention comes at a delicate time, as the club balances the pride of seeing their talent succeed internationally with the practical need to keep him fit for the domestic season.