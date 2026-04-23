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Barcelona confirm Lamine Yamal ruled OUT for rest of season as they make statement on Spain star's World Cup chances after nightmare injury blow
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What happened to Yamal during win over Celta Vigo?
While the Blaugrana were delighted to pick up another three points against Celta, with a 27th victory of the season keeping them nine clear of Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the top of the Liga table, said success was overshadowed by the unfortunate knock sustained by Yamal.
The teenage wonderkid fired a spot-kick into the back of the net five minutes before half-time, but had to be replaced before the interval was reached. There was initial confusion on the Barca bench as to what had happened and why a talismanic presence was being forced from the field. It quickly became apparent that a potentially serious muscle complaint had been sustained.
Barca's injury update on Yamal
Delivering an update on Yamal’s condition, Barcelona said in a statement posted on their official website and across social media: “The tests carried out have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg (biceps femoris muscle). The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup.”
Hansi Flick’s side, who are looking to successfully defend their domestic crown, have six La Liga fixtures left to take in before the 2025-26 campaign comes to a close. Yamal will sit out all of those, including a home date with Real Madrid at Camp Nou on May 10.
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Gavi left 'devastated' by unfortunate injury to Yamal
Flick had said in the immediate aftermath of Barca’s victory over Celta that he hoped the injury suffered by Yamal would not be too serious. Club colleagues were, however, painfully aware that a lengthy spell on the sidelines could lie in store for their talented team-mate.
Fellow Spain international Gavi, who knows all about stints on the treatment table, was among those to air his concern regarding Yamal’s fitness. He told Movistar Plus when asked for an update from those in the playing ranks: “For me, he's the best and his injury is a real nightmare for us. I was completely devastated in the locker room.”
Will Yamal play at the 2026 World Cup? Caution urged
While Barcelona remain confident that Euro 2024 winner Yamal will be clear to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup, caution is being urged by medical professionals.
Dr Pedro Luis Ripoll, an expert in sports medicine, has told Cadena Ser: “Lamine Yamal's injury has a 30% recurrence rate, so extreme caution is needed with recovery timelines.
“If the injury is in the muscle belly, the prognosis is more favorable. But if it is located where the muscle meets the tendon or in the tendon itself, it could be more serious, with at least four to six weeks out.
“Given the recurrence risk, it seems difficult for him to make the World Cup squad. Maximum caution is required.”
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How many goals did Yamal score in the 2025-26 season?
Yamal, who made his debut at the age of 15 and has broken countless records since then, has seen his most productive campaign as a senior star brought to a premature conclusion. He has posted a career-best return of 24 goals across all competitions.
Of that tally, 16 efforts were recorded in La Liga. World Cup winner David Villa - who found the target on 18 occasions in the 2010-11 campaign - is the only Spanish player to have registered more league goals for Barca in a single season since the turn of the century.