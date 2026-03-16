Bafana Bafana star warned stellar performance against Orlando Pirates does not guarantee World Cup spot 'there is still a long way to go'
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Goss shuts out Pirates
The Premier Soccer League is at a crucial juncture, especially for the title-chasing Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Although the Sea Robbers top the table, they might find themselves second if Downs beat Marumo Gallants on Tuesday. The points dropped against Siwelele could prove costly if, at the end of the season, the Buccaneers fail to win the title.
Against Pirates, Ricardo Goss stood out for Siwelele; overall, he made 11 saves, especially towards the end of the match as the Soweto giants tried hard to get the winning goal.
However, Goss has been warned that top performance against Pirates is not a guarantee for a World Cup slot.
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'Long way to go'
Former Bafana goalkeeper John Tlale has warned Goss not to be carried away by his show against Bucs.
“In football, you are as good as your last game. You can't just perform well in one game and think your place in the squad is safe. He did really well on Saturday; he earned a point for Siwelele. He was positioning himself well; he was doing the right things at the right time," Tlale told KickOff.
“But to say it has guaranteed him a place in the Bafana Bafana team, that one I can't commit to. There is still a long way to go for every player.
“Like many goalkeepers, Goss matures with time. As you grow older, the more you gain confidence. But there are a lot of games to play,” he added.
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Ouaddou praises Goss
Goss was so good that he was praised by Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who acknowledged the outstanding performance against his side.
“We have to give credit to the goalkeeper; he was Man of the Match – we never had a goalkeeper. We have Jesus Christ in the goal today [Saturday]; he saved everything, so we have to give him credit, and I don’t know if I have to reproach something on my players," Ouaddou said.
"They gave everything to get shots on target and create chances, but we had a wall in the goal," added the Moroccan.
“I think he saved his team with a fantastic game. For us, the most difficult thing in a game is to create chances, especially against a team trying to save their position in the PSL – there are not many teams that, if they play like that, will beat Siwelele.”
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Bafana options for Broos
In the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Goss was Hugo Broos' third-choice goalkeeper.
He expects to earn the coach's trust once again when the World Cup squad is announced.
However, Goss faces stiff competition given that Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen has raised his hand following a stellar campaign so far.
Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams is Broos' first choice, and Sipho Chaine of Pirates is the number two keeper.