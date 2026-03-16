Bafana Bafana star warned stellar performance against Orlando Pirates does not guarantee World Cup spot 'there is still a long way to go'

The Premier Soccer League is at a crucial juncture, especially for the title-chasing Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Although the Sea Robbers top the table, they might find themselves second if Downs beat Marumo Gallants on Tuesday. The points dropped against Siwelele could prove costly if, at the end of the season, the Buccaneers fail to win the title.

Against Pirates, Ricardo Goss stood out for Siwelele; overall, he made 11 saves, especially towards the end of the match as the Soweto giants tried hard to get the winning goal.

However, Goss has been warned that top performance against Pirates is not a guarantee for a World Cup slot.