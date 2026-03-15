Abdeslam Ouaddou likens Ricardo Goss to 'Jesus Christ' after Siwelele FC goalkeeper's Man of the Match display against Orlando Pirates
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Goss' exploits keep Pirates at bay
Siwelele FC goalkeeper Ricardo Goss was in top form with some fine saves as he frustrated Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.
The Bafana Bafana custodian was named Man of the Match after the match.
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was impressed by the goalkeeper, who was instrumental in denying them maximum points.
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Goss the saviour
“We have to give credit to the goalkeeper; he was Man of the Match – we never had a goalkeeper today," said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times.
"We have Jesus Christ in the goal today [Saturday]; he saved everything, so we have to give him credit, and I don’t know if I have to reproach something on my players.
"They gave everything to get shots on target and create chances, but we had a wall in the goal," added the Moroccan.
“I think he saved his team with a fantastic game. For us, the most difficult thing in a game is to create chances, especially against a team trying to save their position in the PSL – there are not many teams that, if they play like that, will beat Siwelele.”
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Goss securing his Bafana World Cup ticket?
Whenever there are debates about Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen deserving to be in the Bafana Bafana squad, there are two names that are mentioned as having to be sacrificed by Broos.
Either Goss or Sipho Chaine is said to be dropped to make way for Petersen.
But Goss might have made a statement to silence critics that he has the class to remain in the Bafana fold and go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Parent club Sundowns watching
Goss is in his final season on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, after spending last term at SuperSport United and the current campaign at Siwelele, who acquired the PSL status of Matsatsantsa.
AFCON and the likely World Cup could make Sundowns have him next season.