Abdeslam Ouaddou likens Ricardo Goss to 'Jesus Christ' after Siwelele FC goalkeeper's Man of the Match display against Orlando Pirates

“We have to give credit to the goalkeeper; he was Man of the Match – we never had a goalkeeper today," said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times.

"We have Jesus Christ in the goal today [Saturday]; he saved everything, so we have to give him credit, and I don’t know if I have to reproach something on my players.

"They gave everything to get shots on target and create chances, but we had a wall in the goal," added the Moroccan.

“I think he saved his team with a fantastic game. For us, the most difficult thing in a game is to create chances, especially against a team trying to save their position in the PSL – there are not many teams that, if they play like that, will beat Siwelele.”