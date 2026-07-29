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Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis responds to Orlando Pirates exit rumours: 'I’m not focused on those kinds of things'

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Bucs midfield sensation has broken his silence regarding the intensifying speculation linking him with a high-profile move to Europe. The South African international has become the subject of intense transfer talk following a historic season both domestically and on the global stage.

  • Oswin Appollis and Kyle Jurgens, Orlando Pirates vs Durban City Backpage

    Appollis breaks silence on European links

    Orlando Pirates talisman Oswin Appollis has directly addressed the swirling rumours regarding a potential departure from the Soweto giants.

    After an extraordinary individual campaign that saw him emerge as one of the most clinical wingers in the Premier Soccer League, the 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a lucrative move to the European leagues during the current transfer window.

    The speculation reached a fever pitch after the player's recent exploits on the international stage with the South African national team.

    Responding to the noise surrounding his future and whether he is looking for a way out of Mayfair, the Cape Town-born attacker remained calm and insisted that his priorities lie with the Buccaneers.

    "At the moment, I’m not focused on those kinds of things; my job is to play for Orlando Pirates, and I’m happy here," Appollis stated when questioned about the links to foreign clubs.

    "So other things that have been in the media, I don’t take note of them. As I said, my job is to play for Pirates because I’m happy here."

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    A season to remember for the winger

    The winger's rise to prominence has been nothing short of meteoric since he arrived at the club from Polokwane City FC ahead of the 2025/26 season.

    Pirates had to fight off stiff internal competition from domestic rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, as well as several suitors from across the African continent, to secure his signature.

    His statistical output has been the primary driver of the European interest currently being reported in the media.

    During the 2025/26 campaign, Appollis made 43 appearances across all competitions, contributing an impressive 12 goals and nine assists as he helped the Bucs win an historic treble.



  • Lebohang Maboe, Aden McCarthy and Oswin Appollis, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando PiratesBackpage

    World Cup heroics fuel transfer fire

    Appollis’ stock rose even higher following his involvement with Bafana Bafana during their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

    He played a pivotal role as Hugo Broos' side became the first South African men’s senior national team to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.

    The rumours were inadvertently fuelled when Appollis was a notable absentee from the squad that touched down at OR Tambo International Airport.

    While fans and SAFA officials gathered in their thousands to welcome the history-making Bafana side, the winger's absence led many to believe he was already overseas concluding a transfer deal.

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  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, March 2026

    Commitment to the Sea Robbers project

    Despite the lure of European football, Appollis appears content to continue his development under Ouaddou’s system at Pirates.

    The player has previously expressed how he did not hesitate to join the club when the opportunity arose, and it seems that loyalty remains intact.

    The Buccaneers management will be desperate to keep hold of their prized asset, especially with the lure of the CAF Champions League and the prospect of more silverware on the horizon.

    While the European transfer window remains open and the threat of a massive bid still looms, Appollis has made it clear that his focus is purely on the pitch with Pirates.

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