Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis responds to Orlando Pirates exit rumours: 'I’m not focused on those kinds of things'

Orlando Pirates talisman Oswin Appollis has directly addressed the swirling rumours regarding a potential departure from the Soweto giants.

After an extraordinary individual campaign that saw him emerge as one of the most clinical wingers in the Premier Soccer League, the 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a lucrative move to the European leagues during the current transfer window.

The speculation reached a fever pitch after the player's recent exploits on the international stage with the South African national team.

Responding to the noise surrounding his future and whether he is looking for a way out of Mayfair, the Cape Town-born attacker remained calm and insisted that his priorities lie with the Buccaneers.

"At the moment, I’m not focused on those kinds of things; my job is to play for Orlando Pirates, and I’m happy here," Appollis stated when questioned about the links to foreign clubs.

"So other things that have been in the media, I don’t take note of them. As I said, my job is to play for Pirates because I’m happy here."