Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis responds to Orlando Pirates exit rumours: 'I’m not focused on those kinds of things'
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Appollis breaks silence on European links
Orlando Pirates talisman Oswin Appollis has directly addressed the swirling rumours regarding a potential departure from the Soweto giants.
After an extraordinary individual campaign that saw him emerge as one of the most clinical wingers in the Premier Soccer League, the 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a lucrative move to the European leagues during the current transfer window.
The speculation reached a fever pitch after the player's recent exploits on the international stage with the South African national team.
Responding to the noise surrounding his future and whether he is looking for a way out of Mayfair, the Cape Town-born attacker remained calm and insisted that his priorities lie with the Buccaneers.
"At the moment, I’m not focused on those kinds of things; my job is to play for Orlando Pirates, and I’m happy here," Appollis stated when questioned about the links to foreign clubs.
"So other things that have been in the media, I don’t take note of them. As I said, my job is to play for Pirates because I’m happy here."
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A season to remember for the winger
The winger's rise to prominence has been nothing short of meteoric since he arrived at the club from Polokwane City FC ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Pirates had to fight off stiff internal competition from domestic rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, as well as several suitors from across the African continent, to secure his signature.
His statistical output has been the primary driver of the European interest currently being reported in the media.
During the 2025/26 campaign, Appollis made 43 appearances across all competitions, contributing an impressive 12 goals and nine assists as he helped the Bucs win an historic treble.
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World Cup heroics fuel transfer fire
Appollis’ stock rose even higher following his involvement with Bafana Bafana during their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.
He played a pivotal role as Hugo Broos' side became the first South African men’s senior national team to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.
The rumours were inadvertently fuelled when Appollis was a notable absentee from the squad that touched down at OR Tambo International Airport.
While fans and SAFA officials gathered in their thousands to welcome the history-making Bafana side, the winger's absence led many to believe he was already overseas concluding a transfer deal.
- Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, March 2026
Commitment to the Sea Robbers project
Despite the lure of European football, Appollis appears content to continue his development under Ouaddou’s system at Pirates.
The player has previously expressed how he did not hesitate to join the club when the opportunity arose, and it seems that loyalty remains intact.
The Buccaneers management will be desperate to keep hold of their prized asset, especially with the lure of the CAF Champions League and the prospect of more silverware on the horizon.
While the European transfer window remains open and the threat of a massive bid still looms, Appollis has made it clear that his focus is purely on the pitch with Pirates.
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