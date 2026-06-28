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South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Sinolwetu Tompela

South Africa 0-1 Canada: 'The referee's unfair to Bafana Bafana; Why is Hugo Broos not sacked yet? Disappointing match, playing like amateurs in Spanish Second Division'

World Cup
South Africa vs Canada
South Africa
Canada
H. Broos
T. Mokoena
R. Williams
A. Modiba
O. Appollis
M. Mbokazi

With a Round of 16 spot on the line, both sides gave everything in a fiercely contested battle for qualification. But ultimately, it proved to be a heart-breaking day for South Africa, as their journey came to a disappointing end after an added time goal for Canada saw the co-hosts progress to the next round.

South Africa saw their 2026 FIFA World Cup run come to a disappointing end after a narrow 1-0 loss to Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday.

It was a cagey start, with both sides probing in the final third but struggling to create clear-cut chances.

However, on the stroke of half-time, the Mzansi outfit survived a major scare.

Aubrey Modiba produced a crucial goal-line clearance before Ronwen Williams came to the rescue with two outstanding saves to preserve the deadlock, as the teams headed into the break locked at 0-0.

The second half was marked by Canada's physical approach, with Bafana repeatedly on the receiving end of heavy challenges.

Oswin Appollis nearly gave Hugo Broos' men the breakthrough with a thunderous long-range strike, only to see it whistle just wide.

Les Rouges piled on the pressure in response, but Mbekezeli Mbokozi came to Bafana's rescue with a heroic clearance after Williams had made a brilliant save to deny the Canucks.

Late heartbreak struck in the dying minutes as the co-hosts found a decisive goal through Stephen Eustaquio, ending Bafana’s campaign dramatically.

GOAL takes a look at supporters’ reactions to the encounter.

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  • South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Stop playing from the back

    Can they please stop playing from the back - TheFrontRowhd

    We are not playing well. Modiba, Appollis, and Mokoena are all off, on top of that, we are not creating chances. These long balls we are playing aren’t working; we end up losing possession - Ta_Fitty

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  • South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    TLB means business

    Hayi no Mbokazi is fighting, the boy is not there to play, he means business - OnnicaMampane

    TLB 💪🏾- NhlanhlaMBh_le


  • South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The ref is being unfair to SA

    The referee is being unfair to SA. Why can’t he address the aggressiveness from Canada??? - TheyCallMeAldo


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  • South Africa Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Why is Broos not sacked yet?

    So why haven’t the Bafana Bafana sacked their coach yet? -goaltogoalhoop

  • South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Another disappointing World Cup match

    South Africa vs Canada is just another disappointing World Cup match. Playing like amateurs in Spanish segunda division 👤🔥- Zadok_yohaFanaccount

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH73-RSA-CANAFP

    We missed a lot of chances

    I am so sad we missed a lot of chances, but damn it’s over 😭😭😭😭😭😭 - Real_Precious_M


  • Orlando Pirates trophyBackpagepix

    We need to get home for PSL

    They have to be at home before 30 June.🤣🤣🤣🤣 - Demi Zinas Waduku

  • Benni McCarthy, Bafana BafanaGetty

    Hard luck guys

    Hard luck guys, despite the heartbreak elimination you've done well to make it out of the group stages, something the past generation couldn't do👏 - Davids Tshepang