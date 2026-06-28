South Africa 0-1 Canada: 'The referee's unfair to Bafana Bafana; Why is Hugo Broos not sacked yet? Disappointing match, playing like amateurs in Spanish Second Division'

South Africa saw their 2026 FIFA World Cup run come to a disappointing end after a narrow 1-0 loss to Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday.

It was a cagey start, with both sides probing in the final third but struggling to create clear-cut chances.

However, on the stroke of half-time, the Mzansi outfit survived a major scare.

Aubrey Modiba produced a crucial goal-line clearance before Ronwen Williams came to the rescue with two outstanding saves to preserve the deadlock, as the teams headed into the break locked at 0-0.

The second half was marked by Canada's physical approach, with Bafana repeatedly on the receiving end of heavy challenges.

Oswin Appollis nearly gave Hugo Broos' men the breakthrough with a thunderous long-range strike, only to see it whistle just wide.

Les Rouges piled on the pressure in response, but Mbekezeli Mbokozi came to Bafana's rescue with a heroic clearance after Williams had made a brilliant save to deny the Canucks.

Late heartbreak struck in the dying minutes as the co-hosts found a decisive goal through Stephen Eustaquio, ending Bafana’s campaign dramatically.

GOAL takes a look at supporters’ reactions to the encounter.

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