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Bafana Bafana star Ime Okon earns high praise after dominant performance in Guinea victory - 'That guy is a very good player'
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High praise for Hanover 96 star
Bafana Bafana’s defensive future looks increasingly bright following the impressive display of Ime Okon during the recent international break.
The Hanover 96 center-back was a standout performer in the 2-1 win over Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena, where he demonstrated exactly why he is becoming a vital cog in the national team setup.
His contribution was not limited to his defensive duties, as he managed to find the back of the net to open the scoring for South Africa.
This decisive moment helped settle any early nerves and allowed the home side to dictate the tempo of the Group D encounter.
Following the match, Junior Khanye was quick to single out the 22-year-old for his exceptional technical level and his ability to influence the game.
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A continental partnership blooms
One of the most encouraging aspects of the victory was the budding relationship between Okon and his defensive partner, Olwethu Makhanya.
The duo, who both ply their trade in European leagues, showed a level of understanding that suggests Bafana have found a long-term solution in central defense.
Reflecting on the defensive display, Khanye stated on IDiski TV: “That guy is a very good player.
"Technically very good and reading the game, complementing each other with Makhanya.
"You can tell they play in Europe. You could hardly see those guys [Guinea] breaking us because we were asked questions we can’t say they didn’t come at us."
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Relieving the pressure at Orlando
Scoring the opening goal in a tight qualifying match is often the catalyst for success, and Okon’s strike proved to be exactly that.
By breaking the deadlock, the Hanover 96 man forced Guinea to change their tactical approach, which opened up spaces for South Africa's creative players to exploit.
The analyst further elaborated on the impact of the goal and the overall team performance, saying: “Well done to these two center-backs and we got the goal through Okon, and it eased the pressure.
"We got chances in the first half, even the fluidity of our game and interchanging the ball. And this team challenged us."
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Looking ahead to AFCON qualification
With three points secured and a new defensive hero emerging, South Africa find themselves in a commanding position in Group D.
The development of players like Okon, who can compete physically while maintaining technical excellence, is essential for the nation's ambitions of returning to the pinnacle of African football.
The victory over Guinea serves as a reminder of the depth currently available to the national team coaching staff.
While injuries to established starters often cause concern, the seamless integration of Okon and Makhanya suggests that the talent pool is deeper than previously thought.
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