Bafana Bafana star Ime Okon earns high praise after dominant performance in Guinea victory - 'That guy is a very good player'

Bafana Bafana’s defensive future looks increasingly bright following the impressive display of Ime Okon during the recent international break.

The Hanover 96 center-back was a standout performer in the 2-1 win over Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena, where he demonstrated exactly why he is becoming a vital cog in the national team setup.

His contribution was not limited to his defensive duties, as he managed to find the back of the net to open the scoring for South Africa.

This decisive moment helped settle any early nerves and allowed the home side to dictate the tempo of the Group D encounter.

Following the match, Junior Khanye was quick to single out the 22-year-old for his exceptional technical level and his ability to influence the game.