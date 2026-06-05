Bafana Bafana legend backs Hugo Broos’ squad selection amid backlash over final team - 'He's made sure the spirit within the changing room is very good'
Squad selection debate
As South Africa edges closer to their 2026 FIFA World Cup bow, former attacking midfielder Surprise Moriri has thrown his weight behind Hugo Broos.
While sections of fans and pundits have raised eyebrows over notable omissions in the final squad, Moriri believes the continuity and cohesion instilled by the head coach could prove to be the national team’s secret weapon in North America.
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Harmony over individuals in Bafana camp
"If you look at the way Hugo Broos selected his team, it was more of a team that knows each other, and he's made sure that the spirit within the changing room is very good," Moriri stated as per SABC Sports.
"We've got full confidence in them, and we know they can still do much better.
"As a country and as Africans, we have a tendency of undermining ourselves, so we must make sure that we surpass expectations. Anything is possible."
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Bafana's last preparations
Bafana Bafana return to action on Friday against Jamaica, where the Belgian tactician will fine-tune his final preparations against a side he hopes will provide the ideal test for his Mzansi charges.
With the World Cup opener fast approaching, the encounter is seen as a key dress rehearsal as Broos looks to sharpen combinations, settle on his preferred starting XI, and lock in the right tactical balance ahead of the global stage.
What comes next for Bafana?
However, the biggest litmus test that will set the tone for Bafana’s World Cup campaign comes against one of the host nations, Mexico, with all eyes firmly locked on the high-stakes showdown.
Broos’ charges are tipped as potential underdogs capable of pulling off an upset, but questions still linger over whether his squad selections will translate into an exciting and competitive run on the global stage.
Much of the concern sits in the attacking department, where the forwards have struggled for consistency and goals in recent outings, leaving the team searching for a sharper edge in front of goal ahead of the big moment.