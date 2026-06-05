Bafana Bafana legend backs Hugo Broos’ squad selection amid backlash over final team - 'He's made sure the spirit within the changing room is very good'

"If you look at the way Hugo Broos selected his team, it was more of a team that knows each other, and he's made sure that the spirit within the changing room is very good," Moriri stated as per SABC Sports.

"We've got full confidence in them, and we know they can still do much better.

"As a country and as Africans, we have a tendency of undermining ourselves, so we must make sure that we surpass expectations. Anything is possible."



