Bafana Bafana forward Luther Singh sheds light on his decision to extend his stay with Cypriot giants AEL Limassol - 'I just felt that everything was bright'
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Repaying the faith in Limassol
Luther Singh has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence since moving to Cyprus in July 2024.
Following a frustrating period with Serbian side FK Čukarički, the South African international has found his scoring touch again, becoming a focal point for the AEL Limassol attack.
His decision to sign a contract extension last August was seen as a major boost for the club, and the 28-year-old has now detailed why the move was so straightforward.
Singh admitted that the emotional connection he shares with the club management played a massive role in his decision-making process.
Having traversed through leagues in Portugal and Serbia, the pacey attacker appears to have finally found an environment where he feels truly valued by the hierarchy and the supporters alike.
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A difficult period and a new beginning
Singh’s career has seen its fair share of highs and lows, but he remains aware of the support he received when his stock had fallen.
“I feel like last season, we had an okay season, and I was playing; however, I was not happy with what I had done," said as per FARPost.
"So, from the first day that I arrived here, the club has treated me well. They have shown me love."
The former Paços de Ferreira man was adamant that AEL Limassol took a chance on him during a period of uncertainty.
He explained: “The club has made me feel like it’s a place where they appreciate me, and I’m in a place where they want me to be.
"So, when they proposed a new contract for me, I didn’t even think twice because I knew that when I was in a difficult period, this was the club that was willing to give me an opportunity.”
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Looking ahead despite Bafana snub
Despite his stellar form at club level, where he racked up nine goals and seven assists in 31 appearances during the 2025/26 campaign, Singh was a surprising omission from Hugo Broos’ South Africa squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
While missing out on a trip to North America is undoubtedly a blow, the winger is choosing to channel his energy into domestic success and personal growth under the Limassol sun.
Singh remains grateful for the spiritual and professional guidance that led him to this point in his career.
“I will forever be grateful to them and the man above because he’s the one who makes things happen for me. When they approached me about contract renewal, I just felt that everything was right.
"Now, I look forward to the new season because I believe that if we keep working hard, we can do something good as a team,” he added.
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Loyalty over lucrative alternatives
While players in his position often seek the next big move after a productive season, Singh’s loyalty to Limassol suggests a player who prioritises stability over speculation.
The bond he has formed with the technical staff and the board made the negotiation process one of the quickest of his professional life, as he looks to cement his legacy in the Cypriot top flight over the coming seasons.
Closing the conversation on his future, the talented attacker reiterated that his heart was always set on staying put.
“Honestly, it was an easy decision for me to make, and there wasn’t much to think about because I wanted to do more for the club since they gave me a chance when I was at my lowest. So, this is what made me want to stay here,” he concluded.
With his future secured, the focus now turns to whether he can force his way back into the national team setup.