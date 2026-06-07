Luther Singh has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence since moving to Cyprus in July 2024.

Following a frustrating period with Serbian side FK Čukarički, the South African international has found his scoring touch again, becoming a focal point for the AEL Limassol attack.

His decision to sign a contract extension last August was seen as a major boost for the club, and the 28-year-old has now detailed why the move was so straightforward.

Singh admitted that the emotional connection he shares with the club management played a massive role in his decision-making process.

Having traversed through leagues in Portugal and Serbia, the pacey attacker appears to have finally found an environment where he feels truly valued by the hierarchy and the supporters alike.







