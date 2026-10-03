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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane outlines bold vision to reshape the squad - 'We will improve the team, try to score more goals'
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Blending youth with veteran leadership
Pitso Mosimane has made it clear that he wants to build a more dynamic and clinical Bafana Bafana side, with changes already being made to the squad.
The coach has begun looking beyond South Africa for options, with several young players based abroad given an opportunity to stake their claim in the national team.
"You must know from the team that came from the World Cup, it had five players out injured, and we had one who passed on, may his soul rest in peace, Jayden [Adams], we had to bring in five new players, young players, from abroad, give them a chance,” Mosimane explained, as per iDiski Times.
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The importance of Zwane
While the focus is firmly on the future, Mosimane is careful not to discard the institutional knowledge held by his senior players.
"We need to give them opportunities to play. I’m happy one scored today to get the confidence; that’s all we wanted – so yeah, bring the age down, but also don’t focus too much on that, experience also helps," Mosimane added.
He was particularly vocal about Themba Zwane's role in the squad following a difficult period for the player.
"One of our most experienced players, Themba Zwane, he managed to get a chance because I would not like him not to play – after the red card he got at the World Cup, so bring him back, give him respect and confidence."
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Attacking intent & tactical evolution
The early results of this second stint under Mosimane have been highly encouraging for the South African faithful.
The coach is satisfied with the start but insists that the ceiling for this group is much higher. He views the core of the World Cup squad as a reliable platform, but he is constantly looking for ways to tweak the system and increase the team's efficiency.
For Mosimane, the goal is not just to win, but to do so with a level of dominance that strikes fear into opponents across the African continent and beyond.
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Building on a solid WC foundation
The approach for the next phase is centred on gradual change rather than a complete overhaul. By retaining experienced players from the World Cup squad, Mosimane can give younger players the support they need as they adjust to international football.
"But the foundation is good; it’s the team that comes from the World Cup. We will improve the team, try to score more goals; you can never [not] be happy with seven goals in two games, very good," the Bafana mentor concluded.
With the groundwork laid and the scoring boots laced, Mzansi appears to be heading in an exciting direction under one of the continent’s most decorated coaches. The challenge now lies in maintaining this momentum as the qualifying cycles approach.
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