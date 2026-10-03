Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane outlines bold vision to reshape the squad - 'We will improve the team, try to score more goals'

Pitso Mosimane has made it clear that he wants to build a more dynamic and clinical Bafana Bafana side, with changes already being made to the squad.

The coach has begun looking beyond South Africa for options, with several young players based abroad given an opportunity to stake their claim in the national team.

"You must know from the team that came from the World Cup, it had five players out injured, and we had one who passed on, may his soul rest in peace, Jayden [Adams], we had to bring in five new players, young players, from abroad, give them a chance,” Mosimane explained, as per iDiski Times.



