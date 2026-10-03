Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane urged to consider former Mamelodi Sundowns defender in his squad - 'The national team should keep an eye out for him'

Thriving in the East African top flight is no easy feat for South African exports, yet De Reuck has turned his move to Tanzania into a masterclass in resilience.

His commanding presence has not gone unnoticed by head coach Barker, who is now firmly backing the defender for a Bafana recall.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Barker praised his captain’s seamless adaptation and unwavering standards since the turn of the year.

"Yes, I do [think he should be considered]," Barker confirmed regarding a potential international comeback.

"He’s been really consistent since I arrived in January. Even before I arrived, he had been putting in some really good performances under the previous coaches.

"But since I’ve arrived, he’s shown consistency. He’s shown quality; he’s shown leadership abilities.

"You know, he’s shown that even on the continent and in all the matches that we’ve played, he’s at a high level and is of the level that we all know Rushine can be."