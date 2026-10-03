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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane urged to consider former Mamelodi Sundowns defender in his squad - 'The national team should keep an eye out for him'
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Barker makes the case for De Reuck
Steve Barker is banging the drum for Rushine De Reuck to make his international comeback, with the Simba SC boss throwing his weight behind a Bafana Bafana return for the defender.
Having kept a keen eye on the centre-back's recent development, Barker is adamant that the former Mamelodi Sundowns man is now ready to step back onto the stage for South Africa.
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Consistency in the Tanzanian top flight
Thriving in the East African top flight is no easy feat for South African exports, yet De Reuck has turned his move to Tanzania into a masterclass in resilience.
His commanding presence has not gone unnoticed by head coach Barker, who is now firmly backing the defender for a Bafana recall.
Speaking to iDiski Times, Barker praised his captain’s seamless adaptation and unwavering standards since the turn of the year.
"Yes, I do [think he should be considered]," Barker confirmed regarding a potential international comeback.
"He’s been really consistent since I arrived in January. Even before I arrived, he had been putting in some really good performances under the previous coaches.
"But since I’ve arrived, he’s shown consistency. He’s shown quality; he’s shown leadership abilities.
"You know, he’s shown that even on the continent and in all the matches that we’ve played, he’s at a high level and is of the level that we all know Rushine can be."
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Overcoming injury setbacks and fitness concerns
A recurring struggle to remain match-fit was the main factor behind De Reuck’s disappearance from the Bafana setup.
During his time at Sundowns, persistent injury woes sabotaged his ability to find the consistent rhythm required for the international stage.
However, Barker has revealed that a revamped fitness programme at Simba has revitalised the defender, leading to a dramatic improvement in both his durability and his form this season.
Speaking to the press, Barker noted: "You know, Rushine maybe in the past had challenges or sort of injury setbacks, but fortunately, you know we’ve been managing him well, and he’s been playing, you know, week in and week out for us and putting in some really solid performances."
This newfound physical robustness, paired with a wealth of CAF Champions League pedigree, has transformed him into a vital tool.
By featuring constantly in high-pressure African fixtures, De Reuck has sharpened the competitive tools necessary to bolster South Africa’s defensive options for the looming qualification cycle.
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A veteran presence for Bafana
Bolstering the locker room with seasoned veterans remains a top priority for Pitso Mosimane as he continues to overhaul his squad.
Barker concluded his public backing by urging South African scouts to pay closer attention to the defender's performances in Tanzania.
"So, I do believe that the national team should keep an eye out for him.
"He’s got the experience, he’s got the quality, so hopefully you know there is a consideration for him," the coach noted.
As the standard of football across the continent rises, integrating a defender already accustomed to the rigors of regional competition could be the tactical breakthrough the national side needs to stay ahead of the curve.
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