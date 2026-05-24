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AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Final Second Leg Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Champions League
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
FAR Rabat
M. Cardoso
A. Santos
A. Tagnaouti
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
F. Mendy
M. Hrimat
T. Tissoudali
R. Williams
K. Ndamane
T. Mokoena
B. Leon
N. Santos
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Club Friendlies
K. Cupido
G. Kekana

Here are all the details you need to follow the premier continental competition's decisive second leg encounter between Alexandre Santos' Al-Zaeem and Miguel Cardoso's Masandawana at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with the Pretoria-based club looking to maintain their 1-0 first leg advantage to claim a second star above the club crest.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information on TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • FBL-CAF-C1-AS FAR-USM ALGER-FANSAFP

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns

    Date:

    21/05/26

    Kick-off time:

    21H00

    Venue:

    Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.

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  • Aubrey Modiba and Reda Slim, Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR Backpage

    How to watch AS FAR vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport Variety Channel 209


    OR FOLLOW THE GOALS ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.


  • AS FAR news & squad

    Alexandre Santos will be pleased to have influential centre back Fallou Mendy back after the Senegal international, who missed the first leg with a muscle tear, has been cleared to return to action after completing his rehabilitation.

    AS FAR Probable XI: Tagnaouti, Louadni, Carneiro, Mendy, Abdelhamid, Hrimat, Ait Ouarkhane, Bouchentouf, Hammoudan, Ben Hamida, Tissoudali.



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  • Sundowns news & squad

    Grant Kekana is available after serving the two-match CAF suspension that ruled him out of the first leg.

    Keanu Cupido, who played the first leg after a pain killing injection for a fractured collarbone, will need assessed but will likely be passed fit to play at least some part.

    Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Kekana, Ndamane, Modiba, Adams, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Morena, Leon.



  • AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCGetty Images

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These two clubs met for the thrid time in their history in the first leg of this season's final. Their previous meeting both took place in the CAF Champions League group stages in the 2024/25 edition. Both matches ended in 1-1 draws.

    07/12/24

    AS FAR 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

    CAFCL Group Stage

    19/01/25

    Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 AS FAR

    CAFCL Group Stage

    17/05/26

    Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 AS FAR

    CAFCL Final 1st Leg

  • FBL-CAF-C1-SUNDOWNS-PYRAMIDSAFP

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