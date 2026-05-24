AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Final Second Leg Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Grant Kekana is available after serving the two-match CAF suspension that ruled him out of the first leg.

Keanu Cupido, who played the first leg after a pain killing injection for a fractured collarbone, will need assessed but will likely be passed fit to play at least some part.

Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Kekana, Ndamane, Modiba, Adams, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Morena, Leon.







