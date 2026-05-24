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AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Final Second Leg Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- AFP
Kick-off time
Game:
AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Date:
21/05/26
Kick-off time:
21H00
Venue:
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.
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How to watch AS FAR vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport Variety Channel 209
OR FOLLOW THE GOALS ON OUR LIVE SCORE PAGE.
AS FAR news & squad
Alexandre Santos will be pleased to have influential centre back Fallou Mendy back after the Senegal international, who missed the first leg with a muscle tear, has been cleared to return to action after completing his rehabilitation.
AS FAR Probable XI: Tagnaouti, Louadni, Carneiro, Mendy, Abdelhamid, Hrimat, Ait Ouarkhane, Bouchentouf, Hammoudan, Ben Hamida, Tissoudali.
Sundowns news & squad
Grant Kekana is available after serving the two-match CAF suspension that ruled him out of the first leg.
Keanu Cupido, who played the first leg after a pain killing injection for a fractured collarbone, will need assessed but will likely be passed fit to play at least some part.
Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Kekana, Ndamane, Modiba, Adams, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Morena, Leon.
- Getty Images
Head-to-head and recent form
These two clubs met for the thrid time in their history in the first leg of this season's final. Their previous meeting both took place in the CAF Champions League group stages in the 2024/25 edition. Both matches ended in 1-1 draws.
07/12/24
AS FAR 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
CAFCL Group Stage
19/01/25
Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 AS FAR
CAFCL Group Stage
17/05/26
Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 AS FAR
CAFCL Final 1st Leg
- AFP
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