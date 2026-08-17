Arthur Zwane pulls a 180 on 'lazy' AmaZulu striker - 'He should be treated like Knowledge Musona, your Khama Billiat, like Peter Ndlovu'

"We will work on Thando. I think last season he was something else," Zwane said.

"Even though the six [league] goals he scored last season, I still say he knows he missed, I don’t know how many one-v-ones, keeper-to-beat," Zwane said, as per FARPost, when discussing the striker's progression.

"He could have easily reached 15 or 16 goals before he got injured.”

Reflecting on their interactions, Zwane added: "I said, ‘Listen, my brother, you are going back there, and you are going to make it, and you are going to do what we are telling you to do whether you like it or not.

"He is a strong boy; he has a strong attitude.

"He went in there, fought, and he even scored a goal.

"You know when you have a player like him who shows hunger.

"He reminds me that he is still young, and he is going to get to the level of the [Knowledge] Musonas.”



