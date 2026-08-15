Sorry! AmaZulu's Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya reaches out to Orlando Pirates' Sihle Nduli after horror tackle – ‘I hope you have a place in your heart to forgive me'
Ngwenya expresses deep remorse for tackle
AmaZulu FC striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has broken his silence following a high-stakes Premier Soccer League encounter against Orlando Pirates, sending a heartfelt message to Sihle Nduli.
The young forward found himself at the centre of a storm during the midweek fixture in Durban after a brutal lunge left Nduli requiring urgent medical attention early in the second half.
Taking to his official Facebook account on Thursday, Ngwenya sought to clear the air and insists that there was no malice behind the tackle that left the Kings Park Stadium crowd in shock.
The striker wrote: “I’m sorry, my brother, for what happened. I did not do it intentionally. I hope you have a place in your heart to forgive me. Speedy recovery.”
Nduli faces fresh injury heartbreak
For Sihle Nduli, the timing of the injury could not be more devastating as he was making his first competitive appearance since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The former Stellenbosch FC man had only just recovered from a long-term injury sustained in Durban back in November 2025 during a clash against Golden Arrows.
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is currently awaiting a full report from the club's medical department regarding the extent of the damage.
Although the club has yet to provide a definitive timeline for Nduli’s recovery, the sight of him being unable to continue has sparked fears of another long absence.
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Arthur Zwane criticises reckless execution
AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane did not hold back in his assessment of the incident, admitting that his player should have handled the situation with more care.
Speaking to SuperSport TV, Zwane shared his disappointment regarding the injury to a player of Nduli's calibre.
The AmaZulu boss stated: “On Nduli, I don’t like to see such things.
"I don’t want to see a player who is coming back from an injury with such talent and is out again injured.
"I wish him a speedy recovery. We don’t even want to see our players getting injured.
"Thando could have done much better there.”
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Uncertainty looms for Orlando Pirates
As the dust settles on the 1-1 draw, the primary focus remains on the medical prognosis for Nduli.
The Buccaneers have a congested fixture list ahead, and losing another central midfield so soon after his return would represent a significant blow to their tactical flexibility.
For Ngwenya, the apology is a step toward moving past the incident, but he will likely remain under scrutiny for his physical style of play in the coming weeks.
The striker’s ability to find the net from the penalty spot showed his importance to Arthur Zwane’s side, but he will be aware that his disciplinary record must improve to avoid further controversy.
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