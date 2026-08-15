Sorry! AmaZulu's Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya reaches out to Orlando Pirates' Sihle Nduli after horror tackle – ‘I hope you have a place in your heart to forgive me'

AmaZulu FC striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has broken his silence following a high-stakes Premier Soccer League encounter against Orlando Pirates, sending a heartfelt message to Sihle Nduli.

The young forward found himself at the centre of a storm during the midweek fixture in Durban after a brutal lunge left Nduli requiring urgent medical attention early in the second half.

Taking to his official Facebook account on Thursday, Ngwenya sought to clear the air and insists that there was no malice behind the tackle that left the Kings Park Stadium crowd in shock.

The striker wrote: “I’m sorry, my brother, for what happened. I did not do it intentionally. I hope you have a place in your heart to forgive me. Speedy recovery.”







