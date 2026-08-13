Arthur Zwane launches scathing attack on AmaZulu FC star after Orlando Pirates draw: ‘I don’t deal with lazy players’

AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has delivered a scathing assessment of striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, branding him a “lazy thinker” despite his goal securing a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday night.

Following the early goal, Pirates created a wealth of chances, but their attacking players lacked the finishing instinct to bury them.

AmaZulu punished the Sea Robbers for those missed opportunities when the talented Zimbabwean international scored the equaliser from the penalty spot.

Despite the point, Zwane was far from pleased with the application shown by his forward, highlighting a lack of movement and tactical awareness that nearly cost the Durban-based side.



