Arthur Zwane launches scathing attack on AmaZulu FC star after Orlando Pirates draw: ‘I don’t deal with lazy players’
- Backpage
Usuthu boss demands more from Zimbabwean marksman
AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has delivered a scathing assessment of striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, branding him a “lazy thinker” despite his goal securing a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday night.
Following the early goal, Pirates created a wealth of chances, but their attacking players lacked the finishing instinct to bury them.
AmaZulu punished the Sea Robbers for those missed opportunities when the talented Zimbabwean international scored the equaliser from the penalty spot.
Despite the point, Zwane was far from pleased with the application shown by his forward, highlighting a lack of movement and tactical awareness that nearly cost the Durban-based side.
- Backpagepix
A harsh reality check for Ngwenya
Despite scoring the crucial goal, the 23-year-old received a sharp lashing from his coach, who labelled him “lazy.”
Ngwenya has been a key player for Zwane since arriving at AmaZulu in July 2025 and has already netted four goals in three matches across all competitions this season.
In the previous campaign, he finished as the club’s top scorer with eight goals in 20 appearances across all competitions, despite missing a large portion of the season with a severe foot injury.
However, Zwane made it clear that goals alone are not enough for a player leading the line in his tactical system.
The coach emphasized that modern football requires strikers to be the first line of defence and to provide constant options for their midfielders.
- Backpage
Zwane breaks down tactical frustrations
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Zwane was clinical in his breakdown of why he was dissatisfied with the striker's performance.
“Firstly, we regained possession, and as an offensive player you need to pass and make a forward movement. He makes a four-metre pass and then stops, so what must Athini [Maqokolo] do with the ball?” Zwane said, as quoted on FARPost.
The AmaZulu boss continued his critique by emphasizing the mindset required to compete at the highest level in South African football.
“When you are an offensive player, you think about going forward; you pass and go because, as a striker, you want to see goals, but now if you become lazy, I have a problem with you."
- Backpage
The ultimatum for the AmaZulu front man
Zwane concluded his assessment with a stern warning for the 23-year-old, suggesting that his potential will remain unfulfilled without a change in work ethic. “So I was telling him [Ngwenya] that I don’t deal with lazy players.
"Yes, you can score for us, but if you don’t work off the ball and work for us to create goals, then it’s not going to work because in this league, you need sharp shooters, and he’s got the potential to do that, but sometimes he becomes a lazy thinker.”
As AmaZulu look to climb the Premier Soccer League table, the relationship between Zwane and his primary goal threat will be under the spotlight.
The coach is known for his disciplined approach and his willingness to blood younger players who are prepared to run the extra mile.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting