Amid war with Sead Ramovic, Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena opens up on relationship with Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro ahead of Nedbank Cup final
The Masandawana trainer spoke about his Buccaneers counterpart as they prepare their teams for the final of the South African FA Cup.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mokwena has been at war with Ramovic
- The two's beef has hogged the limelight, especially in recent weeks
- But the Downs coach has admiration for Riveiro