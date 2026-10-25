AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane fires back at 'so-called legends' for criticising today's players - 'We need to be able to tell the difference'

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has questioned former players who use podcasts to criticise current footballers, arguing that their public comments can affect the younger generation.

"Why would you want to have a podcast to attack players and to tell people how good you were? Everyone knows how good you were. Why do you want to remind us? Be a good example. Being a good example is not telling people who you are. People will always remember who you are and what you’ve done," Zwane told Soccer Laduma.

Zwane admitted that while he initially tried to ignore the outside chatter, he can no longer remain silent as it directly affects his managerial duties.

"At some point, I didn’t want to worry about it because it’s none of my business. But it’s my business because I am in the game and when my players listen to some of the guys talking, the way they attack players and remind people what they’ve done – especially former players – it’s not good," he added, emphasizing the psychological toll these public rebukes can take on younger athletes.



