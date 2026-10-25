Backpagepix
AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane fires back at 'so-called legends' for criticising today's players - 'We need to be able to tell the difference'
- Backpagepix
Podcast culture under fire
AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has questioned former players who use podcasts to criticise current footballers, arguing that their public comments can affect the younger generation.
"Why would you want to have a podcast to attack players and to tell people how good you were? Everyone knows how good you were. Why do you want to remind us? Be a good example. Being a good example is not telling people who you are. People will always remember who you are and what you’ve done," Zwane told Soccer Laduma.
Zwane admitted that while he initially tried to ignore the outside chatter, he can no longer remain silent as it directly affects his managerial duties.
"At some point, I didn’t want to worry about it because it’s none of my business. But it’s my business because I am in the game and when my players listen to some of the guys talking, the way they attack players and remind people what they’ve done – especially former players – it’s not good," he added, emphasizing the psychological toll these public rebukes can take on younger athletes.
- Backpage
Protecting the current generation
The former Amakhosi star believes there is a better way for veterans to contribute to the growth of the game without resorting to hostility.
"We know a lot of people who have done great things, and they don’t remind people," he continued.
"But I always tell players that certain things happen for a reason. It’s good that they are happening because they are learning from it. It teaches them not to repeat the same.
"When you are successful, you remain humble, keep your feet on the ground, and stay away from all these things."
- Backpage
Redefining the term legend
A significant portion of Zwane's frustration stems from what he perceives as the devaluation of the word "legend" in South African football. He argues that the title is handed out far too easily today, often to players who have achieved very little in the grand scheme of the sport.
By lowering the bar for what constitutes a legend, Zwane believes the industry is losing its sense of perspective and history, which contributes to the arrogance seen on some modern media platforms.
"I am not a legend. I am a former player. There are legends in South Africa. Sometimes we need to be able to tell the difference. I am a former player, and there are legends. Everyone is a legend now. People play three games and become legends. People win one cup and become legends. We need to get to that level where we understand what a legend is and what have you achieved," Zwane remarked.
His call for a stricter definition of greatness reflects a desire for more respect toward true icons.
- Backpage
A call for positive contribution
The AmaZulu coach wants to see a shift in how the football community interacts.
"I am not saying former players are bad people. All I am saying is that certain things that are said out there are not good for the game and not good for these players.
"There are a lot of things we can do better to remind people who we are and the contribution we’ve made," Zwane concluded.
As he continues his work with Usuthu, he remains committed to shielding his players from external toxicity while pushing them toward the high standards he believes are necessary to reach the top level.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting