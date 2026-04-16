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Alex Manninger tragically dies after ex-Arsenal & Liverpool goalkeeper's car collides with train on railway crossing
Tragic accident in Salzburg
Local authorities in Salzburg confirmed that the fatal incident occurred at approximately 08:20 local time at a level crossing, where Manninger’s vehicle was struck by an oncoming train - as the BBC reports.
Emergency services arrived quickly at the scene and first responders attempted to save the 48-year-old using a defibrillator after he was freed from the wreckage. Despite their best efforts, Manninger, who was alone in the car at the time of the crash, could not be resuscitated. Police have confirmed that the train driver was unharmed in the collision.
- AFP
Tributes to an Austrian icon
The news has sent shockwaves through the football community, particularly in Austria. Peter Schottel, the Austrian Football Association sporting director, led the tributes to the former national team star, who earned 33 caps for his country and was part of their Euro 2008 squad.
The Austrian Football Association said in a statement: "The news of Alex Manninger's death is deeply shocking. With him, football loses a special person. In this difficult time, our sincere condolences go to his family, his friends, and all those who were close to him. Much strength for the time ahead!"
Schottel added: "Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador for Austrian football, both on and off the pitch. His professionalism, composure and reliability made him an integral part of his teams and the national team. His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable."
Arsenal double winner remembered
Manninger is perhaps best remembered by English football fans for his five-year spell at Arsenal between 1997 and 2002. Although he spent much of his time as backup to the legendary David Seaman, he played a crucial role in the club’s historic 1997-98 double-winning season under Arsene Wenger.
During that campaign, Manninger stepped in for the injured Seaman to keep six consecutive clean sheets. His heroics included a standout performance in a vital 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford and a penalty shootout victory over West Ham in the FA Cup. His contributions saw him named Premier League Player of the Month for March 1998.
- AFP
A storied career across Europe
Following his departure from Arsenal, Manninger enjoyed a successful career across Europe's top leagues. He represented a total of 14 clubs, including notable stints in Italy with Fiorentina, Udinese, Siena, and Juventus. It was during his time in Turin that he left an indelible mark, with Juventus expressing their condolences in an official statement that reads: "Today is a terribly sad day. He has left us not only as a great athlete, but as a man of rare values: humility, dedication, and an extraordinary professional seriousness."
Manninger remained a dependable presence at the highest level well into his late thirties, showcasing a professional longevity and character that few goalkeepers match. In 2016, at the age of 39, he made a surprise return to the Premier League by signing a short-term deal with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. While he did not make a senior appearance for the Reds, his experience was highly valued in the dressing room before he officially retired from professional football in 2017.