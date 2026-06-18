Agent outlines next steps for former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi after confirming Golden Arrows departure - 'The decision is amicable'





Prosport International agent Mike Makaab has officially confirmed that Manqoba Mngqithi will be leaving Golden Arrows when his current contract expires at the end of June 2026.

The veteran coach, who notably built a legendary reputation during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns, had returned to the Durban-based side in March 2025 for a third stint.

Despite a successful tenure that helped stabilize the KZN outfit, both parties have decided not to renew their agreement.

"Coach Manqoba is indeed leaving Golden Arrows; his contract is coming to an end," Makaab confirmed to FARPost.

"I can tell you that the decision is amicable. We are grateful to the chairlady [Mato Madlala], as you know that she has a very great relationship with coach Manqoba."