Agent outlines next steps for former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi after confirming Golden Arrows departure - 'The decision is amicable'
Amicable parting of ways at Golden Arrows
Prosport International agent Mike Makaab has officially confirmed that Manqoba Mngqithi will be leaving Golden Arrows when his current contract expires at the end of June 2026.
The veteran coach, who notably built a legendary reputation during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns, had returned to the Durban-based side in March 2025 for a third stint.
Despite a successful tenure that helped stabilize the KZN outfit, both parties have decided not to renew their agreement.
"Coach Manqoba is indeed leaving Golden Arrows; his contract is coming to an end," Makaab confirmed to FARPost.
"I can tell you that the decision is amicable. We are grateful to the chairlady [Mato Madlala], as you know that she has a very great relationship with coach Manqoba."
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Success during stint at Abafana Bes’thende
Mngqithi’s departure comes on the back of a solid 2025/26 campaign where he ensured Abafana Bes’thende remained a competitive force in the top flight.
Under his guidance, Golden Arrows secured a sixth-place finish in the Betway Premiership, accumulating 41 points from their 30 matches.
Having previously served as an assistant, co-coach, and head coach at Sundowns, Mngqithi brought a wealth of championship-winning experience back to Arrows.
His ability to transform the squad into a top-eight contender in such a short space of time has ensured that his stock remains high across the African continent as he prepares for his next chapter.
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Potential destinations outside South Africa
While Mngqithi has been a staple of South African football for years, his next move could see him venture beyond the borders of the Betway Premiership.
Makaab revealed that interest in the 55-year-old is not limited to local clubs, suggesting that the "right project" could take him into a new league entirely.
“We are looking at several options even outside South Africa, but you know that for coach Manqoba, it has to be the right project at an ambitious club," Makaab noted.
"So we will sit down with the coach, look at all the options, and then we’ll take it from there.”
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What the future holds for Mngqithi
After a season and a half at the helm in Durban, the former Chippa United mentor is expected to take his time before committing to a new project.
His departure from Arrows marks the end of a prolific period in his career where he proved he could still lead a team independently following his high-profile exit from Masandawana in late 2024.
With several South African giants often keeping a close eye on available local talent, Mngqithi will not be short of offers.
However, the allure of a challenge abroad appears to be a serious consideration for the coach and his management team as they navigate the next steps in his career.
For now, the focus remains on finding a club that matches his high tactical standards and long-term vision.