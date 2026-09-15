Agent explains AmaZulu FC star Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya’s goalscoring ruthlessness – ‘He doesn’t complain, he just works'

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya is currently the name on everyone’s lips in the Betway Premiership.

The AmaZulu forward has enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign, establishing himself as the most clinical finisher in the top flight.

On Saturday, he maintained his incredible momentum by netting his seventh league goal in just six matches.

This prolific output has seen him surge to the top of the Golden Boot race, making him an impossible prospect for rival clubs to ignore.

His excellence was officially recognised last week when he was named the Betway Premiership Player of the Month for August.







