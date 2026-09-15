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Agent explains AmaZulu FC star Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya’s goalscoring ruthlessness – ‘He doesn’t complain, he just works'
A PSL talisman in red-hot form
Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya is currently the name on everyone’s lips in the Betway Premiership.
The AmaZulu forward has enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign, establishing himself as the most clinical finisher in the top flight.
On Saturday, he maintained his incredible momentum by netting his seventh league goal in just six matches.
This prolific output has seen him surge to the top of the Golden Boot race, making him an impossible prospect for rival clubs to ignore.
His excellence was officially recognised last week when he was named the Betway Premiership Player of the Month for August.
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Forged through tough love
Ngwenya’s journey has not been without its hurdles.
He recently faced surprising public criticism from his coach Arthur Zwane, who described the striker as a "lazy thinker" despite his status as the team's primary source of goals.
However, Ngwenya’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, believes the player’s mental resilience was built during a demanding stint under Norman Mapeza in Zimbabwe, a coach renowned for his uncompromising standards.
“Thando was toughened up under Norman Mapeza."
"Mapeza is one of the best coaches in Zimbabwe and he was very tough on him."
"It was tough love, but it made him ruthless and straightforward.
"He doesn’t complain, he just works,” Mahachi told FARPost.
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Humble roots fuelling elite ambition
Mahachi insists that Ngwenya’s motivation extends far beyond personal accolades or financial gain.
The striker remains deeply connected to his roots, using his past struggles as fuel for his current exploits on the pitch.
By keeping his focus on his family and those who supported him during his formative years, the 23-year-old has managed to stay grounded despite the sudden influx of fame and the intense spotlight of the South African top flight.
“Thando is also motivated by where he comes from."
"He knows his background and what he has been through to get here."
"Every goal for him is not just for himself, it’s for his family and for everyone who believed in him when things were difficult."
"That keeps him grounded,” Mahachi explained.
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Transfer interest
With Ngwenya’s stock rising daily, it is no surprise that the biggest clubs in the region are beginning to circle the AmaZulu star.
His combination of physical presence and clinical finishing has made him a primary target for scouts across the continent.
“Yes, many clubs are knocking on the door and asking about him, which is normal when a player is doing well."
"But we are not rushing him."
"We want him to keep his feet on the ground, push even harder and achieve more."
"The most important thing now is to keep scoring and helping AmaZulu."
"We will decide his future when the time is right,” Mahachi added.
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