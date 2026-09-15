Red hot AmaZulu striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya not for sale - 'That’s not going to happen'

AmaZulu have no plans to sell red-hot striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya this season despite growing interest in the Zimbabwean.

The forward has enjoyed a sensational start to the campaign, scoring nine goals in seven appearances across all competitions and putting himself firmly on the radar of bigger clubs.

His clinical nature in front of goal has elevated him to the status of one of the most feared attackers in South African football, leading to inevitable speculation about a move away from Durban.

While it remains unclear which teams are keeping tabs on the AmaZulu forward, sources close to Usuthu have made it clear that the club has no intention of cashing in on him at this stage of the season.

The hierarchy at the club is aware that losing such a prolific asset could derail their momentum, especially as they look to maintain their position among the league's elite teams.

The message coming out of the club is one of absolute defiance, ensuring that their prized asset remains focused on his duties at the Princess Magogo Stadium for the foreseeable future.

A source close to the club told The Citizen: “No, that’s not going to happen. He’s not for sale at this stage of the season and I don’t think the club will listen to offers even in January.”

AmaZulu have made a great start to their league campaign and sit third on the table after winning four of their opening six matches.

This surge up the table has been built on Ngwenya’s goals leading the source to reiterate that a sale would not be in the best interests of the club.

“Why would the club sell him now when they also need him. It wouldn’t make sense to cash in at the moment,” he concluded.

With the club currently sitting high in the standings, the focus remains on sustaining their form rather than dismantling the core of the starting eleven.

For Ngwenya, the immediate future involves continuing his pursuit of the Golden Boot in a season that could prove to be a breakthrough year for both player and club.

For now, any potential suitors for the PSL's August Player of the Month will have to look elsewhere, as Usuthu have closed the door on any negotiations involving their star man during this crucial period of the 2026/27 football season.







