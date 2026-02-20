Advantage Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs? Eric Tinkler explains why Mamelodi Sundowns season is 'going to get harder and harder now'

For eight consecutive seasons, Masandawana have dominated the Premier Soccer League scene. This time around, they face a challenge from Chiefs and Pirates, and Tinkler believes the Pretoria heavyweights should not be concerned by the Soweto giants alone, as other teams are showing ambitious intent.

“But as I said, what’s important here is that other clubs have raised the bar. Pirates have raised the bar, and we [Sekhukhune] are currently raising it," the Bafana Bafana legend argued.

"Kaizer Chiefs are performing much better than in previous seasons, and AmaZulu are having an outstanding season with a young squad. Galaxy have also got a lot better. There are going to be teams taking points away from Sundowns, so I don’t see that gap getting massive.

“A few weeks ago, the gap between us and ninth place was smaller. But the gap from third to ninth has actually grown now.

"Previously, Sundowns would be nine points ahead of everyone else at this stage, with Pirates perhaps four or five points ahead of the rest. Now, the gap between 13th and 5th is significant, which shows a real improvement in the quality of the teams competing at the top," he added.