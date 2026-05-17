Abdeslam Ouaddou explains bench outburst and calls on Orlando Pirates to be more 'clever' when teams 'come and kick you'

While talking to reporters after the match, Abdeslam Ouaddou revealed his reaction stemmed from concerns over player safety.

This came after he witnessed Sipho Chaine on the receiving end of a late challenge despite the ball having already run away from danger.

“There is a difference between playing strong with physicality on the ball and to break the players, this is not the mentality and never will be mine, as first an educator, before being a coach,” Ouaddou told reporters.

“We need to protect the players, if someone cannot protect them in the middle of the pitch, then I have to protect them.

"We don’t have to forget that in the stands there’s children.

"We have to be an example, football has to be a bridge, and example, a model for the next generation.”







