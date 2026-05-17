Abdeslam Ouaddou explains bench outburst and calls on Orlando Pirates to be more 'clever' when teams 'come and kick you'
Watch Ouaddou's confrontation
- Backpage
Protecting the players
While talking to reporters after the match, Abdeslam Ouaddou revealed his reaction stemmed from concerns over player safety.
This came after he witnessed Sipho Chaine on the receiving end of a late challenge despite the ball having already run away from danger.
“There is a difference between playing strong with physicality on the ball and to break the players, this is not the mentality and never will be mine, as first an educator, before being a coach,” Ouaddou told reporters.
“We need to protect the players, if someone cannot protect them in the middle of the pitch, then I have to protect them.
"We don’t have to forget that in the stands there’s children.
"We have to be an example, football has to be a bridge, and example, a model for the next generation.”
- Backpage
A call for tactical maturity
While the atmosphere was tense during the game, Ouaddou confirmed that he has since cleared the air with the opposition coaching staff.
Despite the apology from the visitors, the Pirates boss believes his squad needs to develop a more cynical edge to deal with opponents who look to disrupt their rhythm through physical intimidation.
He wants the Buccaneers to find ways to dominate even when the game becomes a scrap.
“We had a chat with the coach, at the end and everything is okay, he understands me and he just apologised and I congratulated him for the good game they did," the coach explained.
However, he left his players with a firm message regarding how to handle similar situations in the future of the Betway Premiership campaign.
"We need to be more clever against these types of teams who come and kick you," he added, emphasizing that tactical intelligence must be his team's answer to such physical challenges.
Maintaining focus under pressure
Despite the disappointment of failing to secure maximum points on home soil, Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to defend his players after they were unable to break down a resilient Durban City defence.
The result means the title race will go down to the wire, with Orlando Pirates needing nothing less than maximum points against Orbit College to end their long wait for league glory.
“Look, we had the game that we expected. We knew that Durban would not come here to chill; they need to secure the end position as well. I have nothing to say to my boys, they gave their best, they gave their best,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.
“We could’ve maybe scored some of the opportunities in the first half, second half as well. But today the ball didn’t want to go into the net; it’s football.
"We keep the suspense; we keep the suspense until the end. I said that beginning of the season, middle of the season that probably the title would be played until the end of the season, the last game.
"So, let’s go, let’s go to take it to be champion in the last game,” he added.
“I’m not worried, to be honest. I can be disappointed that we didn’t win, and we wanted to offer this victory to our fans it didn’t happen. Let’s go and take it next week.
"I don’t have nothing to say to my boys, I just want to tell them to say go take this title in the last day, and we will do it,” Ouaddou said.