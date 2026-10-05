Eight talents from the English Premier League make the final 25-man shortlist for the "Golden Boy 2026" award, headed by Moroccan star Ayoub Bouaddi of Manchester City. Joining him are Estevao (Chelsea), Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth), Luka Vuskovic (Brighton), Rayan (Bournemouth), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea) and Charalampos Kostoulas (Brighton).
Spain contribute six players: Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Yan Diomande (Real Madrid), Marc Bernal (Barcelona), Endrick (Real Madrid), Jon Martin (Real Sociedad) and Xavi Espart (Barcelona).
Germany follow with five: Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Said El Mala (Cologne), Konstantinos Karetsas (Borussia Dortmund), Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart) and Jo'an Jadou (Borussia Dortmund).
Italy field three: Kerim Alajbegovic (Juventus), Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina) and Rodrigo Mora (Roma).
France manage just one name: Paris Saint-Germain star Warren Zaire-Emery. Two players from Portugal round off the list of 25: Victor Froholdt (Porto) and Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica).
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