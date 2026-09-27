Individual success hasn't dulled Felix's ambitions with Portugal, whom Spain knocked out of the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking to the newspaper "AS" in comments carried by the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, he said: "I want to win a major title with the national team. Spain stopped us from doing that in the World Cup."

He added: "Spain deserved the title, they played well. They had very clear ideas, and they were champions because they deserved it."

Last season with Al-Nassr brought him plenty of joy, none more so than a league triumph after a seven-year wait. "I feel I am a better player now," he stressed. "I understand the game better, and I understand the moments of the match. It is not the same to be 26 years old as it is to be 20 or 21 years old. I feel I am much more of a player now, also because I am playing in my position, in a style of play that makes use of my abilities for the benefit of the team. This has helped me, and in this way I can help the team more."

"As I have always said, I have confidence in myself, and I believe that when I play in my position, I can always help the team more, and that is what happened last year," he continued.

Happy as he is in Saudi Arabia, Felix hasn't closed the door on European football. "I have thought about it, perhaps not now," he said. "I do not know if it will be at the end of this season or the next, but I have a desire to return. To play in the Champions League, to play against the best teams in the world, and of course this is on my mind."