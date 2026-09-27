Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al-Nassr v Al-Ahli - Saudi Super Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A shocking message for Real Madrid: Joao Felix, "I dream of setting up Ronaldo's 1000th goal"

Norway vs Portugal
Norway
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A
Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
J. Felix
C. Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Norway
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Spain

A historic moment awaited

João Félix has been thriving since his move to Saudi club Al-Nassr, and while he's happy playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, a return to Europe remains part of his plans.

Many see Félix as one of the future pillars of Portuguese football. The move to Saudi Arabia appears to have restored his confidence, and it showed in the last match against Wales, where he scored the winning goal. Jorge Jesus, who managed him in Saudi Arabia last season, also had plenty of praise for him.

  • Return to Europe

    Individual success hasn't dulled Felix's ambitions with Portugal, whom Spain knocked out of the 2026 World Cup.

    Speaking to the newspaper "AS" in comments carried by the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, he said: "I want to win a major title with the national team. Spain stopped us from doing that in the World Cup."

    He added: "Spain deserved the title, they played well. They had very clear ideas, and they were champions because they deserved it."

    Last season with Al-Nassr brought him plenty of joy, none more so than a league triumph after a seven-year wait. "I feel I am a better player now," he stressed. "I understand the game better, and I understand the moments of the match. It is not the same to be 26 years old as it is to be 20 or 21 years old. I feel I am much more of a player now, also because I am playing in my position, in a style of play that makes use of my abilities for the benefit of the team. This has helped me, and in this way I can help the team more."

    "As I have always said, I have confidence in myself, and I believe that when I play in my position, I can always help the team more, and that is what happened last year," he continued.

    Happy as he is in Saudi Arabia, Felix hasn't closed the door on European football. "I have thought about it, perhaps not now," he said. "I do not know if it will be at the end of this season or the next, but I have a desire to return. To play in the Champions League, to play against the best teams in the world, and of course this is on my mind."

    • Advertisement

  • Assist for goal 1,000: a motivating scenario

    Félix rates last season's title with Al-Nassr as "something very special" because it helped Ronaldo land a goal he had chased since arriving.

    The prospect of setting up Ronaldo's 1000th career goal thrills him.

    He said: "I've already thought about it. When he has one goal left, I'll see if I can provide the assist for him. That goal will remain in the history of football, and to contribute to it would be a wonderful moment."

    Being Ronaldo's team-mate for both country and club fills him with pride. "This is something not many people have done, to play with him for the national team and the club. It's a source of pride. We grew up watching him as a role model for us, and a reference, and now I can share moments with him."

    Read also: Hossam Hassan picks Salah's replacement

  • Barcelona and Real Madrid

    Félix showed no regret over leaving Benfica so early, saying: "I lived very beautiful and very important moments at Atlético. Of course I wished things had gone better, but that is football, it is part of developing as a footballer. It helped me grow and learn."

    His brief spell at Barcelona left him with only positive memories, loan or not. "In the end we did not win anything, but simply playing for Barcelona made me very happy. It was my childhood dream, and the dream of my father and my brother. It was a source of pride."

    Real Madrid? He ruled it out flatly, refusing to entertain any switch to the rivals of Atlético and Barcelona. "If that happened I would be the biggest traitor."

    Read also: Video: "You thief": a blatant insult to the referee, Di María imitates Messi and wins the Super Cup

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
UEFA Nations League A
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR