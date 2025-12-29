+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kiplagat Sang

2025 AFCON – Zimbabwe vs South Africa's Bafana Bafana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The regional rivals are clashing in a high-stakes encounter, each hoping to win and seal a place in the Round of 16. The stakes are even higher for the Warriors, as they need a straight victory to reach the knockout stage, while for Bafana, at least a draw will be enough for them to progress. With just a point needed for the 1996 Champions, coach Hugo Broos is confident his charges will get the job done despite the pressure on their shoulders.

When South Africa and Zimbabwe clash in a decisive Group B Africa Cup of Nations encounter on Monday at the Marrakesh Stadium, many factors will be at play.

Regional rivalry in COSAFA, national pride, and, of course, the high stakes that this particular match carries give the meeting in Marrakesh some added football flavour.

Just months before the AFCON finals began, South Africa and Zimbabwe clashed in a 2026 World Cup qualifier that ended in a draw, meaning the meeting in Morocco is one of the games between nations that know each other, given the familiarity.

After an opening 2-1 win over Angola, South Africa were controversially beaten by Egypt in the second group game.

The Warriors, currently 129th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, are third with a point from a draw against Angola after losing to the Pharaohs in their opening game.

Going into the final group encounter, Bafana are perhaps under more pressure because they are seen as one of the tournament's favourites. In the last AFCON edition, which Zimbabwe did not participate in, South Africa went all the way and finished in third place.

Now they meet, each needing points in a game that will be defined by emotions and familiarity.

If Bafana qualify for the Round of 16, this will be South Africa's eighth time doing so, following appearances in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2013, 2019, and 2023. On the other hand, a win would see Zimbabwe progress to the knockout stage for the first time.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Zimbabwe's Warriors and Bafana Bafana, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.  

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Zimbabwe vs South Africa

    Date:

    		29 December 2025

    Kick-off:

    		18h00 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Marrakesh Stadium
  • Egypt-vs-South-Africa-match-at-the-African-Cup-of-Nations-2025-GAFP

    How to watch Zimbabwe vs Bafana online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/SABC 2
  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 16-ANG-ZWEAFP

    Zimbabwe team news & squads

    Head coach Mario Marinica will have to come up with a lineup without Teenage Hadebe. The FC Cincinnati defender was injured in the first half in their game against Angola, meaning he may not play against Bafana Bafana.

    Without Hadebe, Marinica has the experienced Brendan Galloway as his natural option for that position.

    Zimbabwe possible XI: Arubi, Lunga, Galloway, Takwara, Jalai, Nakamba, Fabisch, Antonio, Musona, Dube, Bonne

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Bafana team news & squads

    Against Egypt, Hugo Broos adopted a more defensive line-up as he dropped Orlando Pirates' Sipho Mbule and deployed his teammate Thalente Mbatha to join a midfield that also had Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole.

    Mohau Nkota is also likely to return to the fold, as Broos will need speed and creativity in the final third as Bafana search for crucial goals.

    South Africa possible XI:Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Ngezana, Mokoena, Sithole, Mbule, Appollis, Moremi, Foster

  • Egypt-vs-South-Africa-match-at-the-African-Cup-of-Nations-2025-GAFP

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The showdown in Marrakesh marks the first game between South Africa and Zimbabwe at the AFCON finals, and overall, this will be their 20th encounter. The Warriors have recorded six wins, while South Africa have eight victories, and five games between them have ended in draws.

    The Warriors last beat the 1996 AFCON champions 2-1 in a friendly held in Johannesburg in 2013, and Knowledge Musona, who is in Morocco, scored in that game.

    Should the experienced forward score against Bafana on Monday, this would be his fourth goal against South Africa, and he will move ahead of former South Africa striker Shaun Bartlett and Zimbabwe striker Peter Ndlovu, who have each scored three goals in this fixture.

    The 35-year-old found the back of the net against Angola to become the second Zimbabwean to score three goals at AFCON, alongside Peter Ndlovu, and he is also the country's oldest scorer at the continental finals.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    October 10, 2025 Zimbabwe 0-0 South AfricaWorld Cup qualifier
    June 6, 2025South Africa 2-0 ZimbabweCOSAFA Cup
    July 11, 2024South Africa 3-1 ZimbabweWorld Cup qualifier
    November 11, 2021South Africa 1-0 ZimbabweWorld Cup qualifier
    September 3, 2021Zimbabwe 0-0 South AfricaWorld Cup qualifier

  • Mo Salah & Omar Marmoush, Egypt, Lyle Foster & Oswin Appollis, South Africa 16-9GOAL GFX

