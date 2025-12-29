2025 AFCON – Zimbabwe vs South Africa's Bafana Bafana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

When South Africa and Zimbabwe clash in a decisive Group B Africa Cup of Nations encounter on Monday at the Marrakesh Stadium, many factors will be at play.

Regional rivalry in COSAFA, national pride, and, of course, the high stakes that this particular match carries give the meeting in Marrakesh some added football flavour.

Just months before the AFCON finals began, South Africa and Zimbabwe clashed in a 2026 World Cup qualifier that ended in a draw, meaning the meeting in Morocco is one of the games between nations that know each other, given the familiarity.

After an opening 2-1 win over Angola, South Africa were controversially beaten by Egypt in the second group game.

The Warriors, currently 129th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, are third with a point from a draw against Angola after losing to the Pharaohs in their opening game.

Going into the final group encounter, Bafana are perhaps under more pressure because they are seen as one of the tournament's favourites. In the last AFCON edition, which Zimbabwe did not participate in, South Africa went all the way and finished in third place.

Now they meet, each needing points in a game that will be defined by emotions and familiarity.

If Bafana qualify for the Round of 16, this will be South Africa's eighth time doing so, following appearances in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2013, 2019, and 2023. On the other hand, a win would see Zimbabwe progress to the knockout stage for the first time.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Zimbabwe's Warriors and Bafana Bafana, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

