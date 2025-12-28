Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face Zimbabwe in grudge 2025 AFCON showdown - Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng to start ahead of Lyle Foster and Thalente Mbatha?

South Africa play their final Group B match against the Warriors at Stade de Marrakech on Monday, needing at least a draw to qualify for the Round of 16. Hugo Broos' side will be keen on picking themselves up from the defeat they suffered against Egypt on Friday. They come face-to-face with their stubborn neighbours who almost spoiled their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.