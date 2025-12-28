+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face Zimbabwe in grudge 2025 AFCON showdown - Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng to start ahead of Lyle Foster and Thalente Mbatha?

South Africa play their final Group B match against the Warriors at Stade de Marrakech on Monday, needing at least a draw to qualify for the Round of 16. Hugo Broos' side will be keen on picking themselves up from the defeat they suffered against Egypt on Friday. They come face-to-face with their stubborn neighbours who almost spoiled their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GOAL takes a look at how Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos might line up his men in this 2025 AFCON clash with Zimbabwe.  Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  Ronwen Williams, South Africa

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    The South Africa captain has failed to keep clean sheets in the two games Bafana Bafana have been involved in and would be out to avoid being breached for the first time in this edition of AFCON. 

  Khuliso Mudau, Bafana Bafana

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    The Mamelodi Sundowns star would want to put behind him the incident where he conceded the disputed penalty against Egypt.  

  Aubrey Modiba, Bafana Bafana

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Modiba's experience on the left side of defence is something Broos can count on.  

  CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

    CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

    After passing the test of containing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah against Egypt, Mbokazi needs no other form of motivation going into the Zimbabwe clash.   

  Siyabonga Ngezana, Bafana Bafana

    CENTRE-BACK: Siyabonga Ngezana

    Before the start of this tournament, it appeared Broos would go with the Mbokazi-Nkosinathi Sibisi combination at the heart of defence, but he has preferred to have Ngezana partner the Chicago Fire FC newboy. 

  Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    The Sundowns man's name is one of those to first appear in Broos' teamsheet and he always justifies the coach's trust in him.  

  Sphephelo Sithole, Bafana Bafana

    CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Sphephelo Sithole

    The CD Tondela midfield grafter's partnership with Mokoena is one that can be relied upon.  

  Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana

    ATTCKING MIDFIELD: Sipho Mbule

    After Thalente Mbatha struggled to impose himself as a creative midfielder against Egypt, the coach might turn to Mbule to start.    

  RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    The Orlando Pirates man was not that effective against Egypt but on his day, Zimbabwe can be in for a torrid time. 

  Tshepang Moremi, Bafana Bafana

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    After being surprisingly selected ahead of Mohau Nkota, Moremi was adventurous against Egypt, but his performance ended in a promising phase, something he might want to build on against the Warriors.   

  CENTRE-FORWARD: Lyle Foster

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Lyle Foster

    Broos has shown Foster trust to lead Bafana's attack ahead of Evidence Makgopa and the Burnley forward has to repay the coach for the belief he has in him.     

