Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face Zimbabwe in grudge 2025 AFCON showdown - Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng to start ahead of Lyle Foster and Thalente Mbatha?
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
The South Africa captain has failed to keep clean sheets in the two games Bafana Bafana have been involved in and would be out to avoid being breached for the first time in this edition of AFCON.
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
The Mamelodi Sundowns star would want to put behind him the incident where he conceded the disputed penalty against Egypt.
LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
Modiba's experience on the left side of defence is something Broos can count on.
CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi
After passing the test of containing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah against Egypt, Mbokazi needs no other form of motivation going into the Zimbabwe clash.
CENTRE-BACK: Siyabonga Ngezana
Before the start of this tournament, it appeared Broos would go with the Mbokazi-Nkosinathi Sibisi combination at the heart of defence, but he has preferred to have Ngezana partner the Chicago Fire FC newboy.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
The Sundowns man's name is one of those to first appear in Broos' teamsheet and he always justifies the coach's trust in him.
CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Sphephelo Sithole
The CD Tondela midfield grafter's partnership with Mokoena is one that can be relied upon.
ATTCKING MIDFIELD: Sipho Mbule
After Thalente Mbatha struggled to impose himself as a creative midfielder against Egypt, the coach might turn to Mbule to start.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
The Orlando Pirates man was not that effective against Egypt but on his day, Zimbabwe can be in for a torrid time.
LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
After being surprisingly selected ahead of Mohau Nkota, Moremi was adventurous against Egypt, but his performance ended in a promising phase, something he might want to build on against the Warriors.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Lyle Foster
Broos has shown Foster trust to lead Bafana's attack ahead of Evidence Makgopa and the Burnley forward has to repay the coach for the belief he has in him.