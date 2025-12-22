+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Jordy Gaspar of Angola challenged by Kabelo Dlamini & Kamogelo Sebelebele of South AfricaBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

2025 AFCON - Bafana Bafana vs Angola Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's Group B opener at the continental competition against the Palancas Negras at Stade de Marrakech on Monday. The 1996 African champions would be seeking to start their campaign on a high by claiming a morale-boosting victory against their COSAFA rivals. Coach Hugo and his men are on a mission to go a step further after finishing third the last time out.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Bafana Bafana and Angola, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

AFCON 2025 Team Predictions
  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Bafana vs Angola

    Date:

    		22 December 2025

    Kick-off:

    		19h00 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Stade de Marrakech
    • Advertisement
  • Lionel Messi Argentina Angola 2025Getty

    How to watch Bafana vs Angola online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202 & Grandstand Channel 201/SABC 2
  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Bafana team news & squads

    Bafana coach Hugo Boos has an injury concern when they travelled to Morocco after winger Oswin Appollis suffered a slight knock in the international friendly against Ghana.

    But it was not serious for the Orlando Pirates star, leaving the coach without fitness worries in his camp. 

    Bafana would be hoping a number of their players making their debut appearances at AFCON will rise to the ocassion.

    The likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbulem, Tshepanng Moremi, Thabanu Matuludi and Nkulumani Ndamane will make their debut at this tournament.

    Bafana possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Sibisi, Mokoena, Mbatha, Mbule, Nkota, Appollis, Makgopa

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Angola, June 2025Backpage

    Angola team news & squads

    Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle has a former Premier Soccer League player in his squad after selecting ex-Cape Town City goalkeeper Hugo Marques.

    Beaumelle, however, dropped Orlando Pirates forward Gilberto from his final squad after he initially featured in the preliminary selection.

    Angola possible XI: Marques, To Carneiro, Gaspar, Modesto, Buatu, Banza, Fredy, Maestro, Luvumbo, Nzola, Gelson Dala

  • Evidence Makgopa, Bafana Bafana, Kamaradini Mamdu, Ghana, December 2025Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Since being defeated 2-0 by Mali at the 2023 AFCON in January 2024, Bafana have not lost a match in regulation time. 

    Their only other defeat was elimination from this competition by Nigeria but via a penalty shootout.

    There was also the boardroom result which overturned their win over Lesotho after South Africa fielded an ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

    They face Angola who recently came up against Lionel Messi's Argentina in an international friendly and lost 2-0 at home in November.

    After that, the Palancas Negras recorded two wins in friendlies, including beating Mozambique 4-1 last week in what sounded like a stern warning to Bafana. 

    While Angola recorded that big win, Bafana edged a Ghana B side 1-0 in their AFCON build-up match at Dobsonville Stadium. 

    Head-to-head record at AFCON

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    January 20, 1996 Bafana 1-0 Angola1996 AFCON
    February 8, 1998Bafana 0-0 Angola1998 AFCON
    January 23, 2008Bafana 1-1 Angola 2008 AFCON
    January 23, 2013Bafana 2-0 Angola 2013 AFCON

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana 16-9GOAL GFX

    Useful links

Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Angola crest
Angola
ANG
0