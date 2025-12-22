2025 AFCON - Bafana Bafana vs Angola Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Bafana coach Hugo Boos has an injury concern when they travelled to Morocco after winger Oswin Appollis suffered a slight knock in the international friendly against Ghana.

But it was not serious for the Orlando Pirates star, leaving the coach without fitness worries in his camp.

Bafana would be hoping a number of their players making their debut appearances at AFCON will rise to the ocassion.

The likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbulem, Tshepanng Moremi, Thabanu Matuludi and Nkulumani Ndamane will make their debut at this tournament.

Bafana possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Sibisi, Mokoena, Mbatha, Mbule, Nkota, Appollis, Makgopa