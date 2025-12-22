Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Bafana Bafana and Angola, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.AFCON 2025 Team Predictions
2025 AFCON - Bafana Bafana vs Angola Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Backpage
Kick-off time
Game:
Bafana vs Angola
Date:
22 December 2025
Kick-off:
19h00 SA Time
Venue:
Stade de Marrakech
- Getty
How to watch Bafana vs Angola online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202 & Grandstand Channel 201/SABC 2
- Backpage
Bafana team news & squads
Bafana coach Hugo Boos has an injury concern when they travelled to Morocco after winger Oswin Appollis suffered a slight knock in the international friendly against Ghana.
But it was not serious for the Orlando Pirates star, leaving the coach without fitness worries in his camp.
Bafana would be hoping a number of their players making their debut appearances at AFCON will rise to the ocassion.
The likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbulem, Tshepanng Moremi, Thabanu Matuludi and Nkulumani Ndamane will make their debut at this tournament.
Bafana possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Sibisi, Mokoena, Mbatha, Mbule, Nkota, Appollis, Makgopa
- Backpage
Angola team news & squads
Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle has a former Premier Soccer League player in his squad after selecting ex-Cape Town City goalkeeper Hugo Marques.
Beaumelle, however, dropped Orlando Pirates forward Gilberto from his final squad after he initially featured in the preliminary selection.
Angola possible XI: Marques, To Carneiro, Gaspar, Modesto, Buatu, Banza, Fredy, Maestro, Luvumbo, Nzola, Gelson Dala
- Backpage
Head-to-head and recent form
Since being defeated 2-0 by Mali at the 2023 AFCON in January 2024, Bafana have not lost a match in regulation time.
Their only other defeat was elimination from this competition by Nigeria but via a penalty shootout.
There was also the boardroom result which overturned their win over Lesotho after South Africa fielded an ineligible Teboho Mokoena in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
They face Angola who recently came up against Lionel Messi's Argentina in an international friendly and lost 2-0 at home in November.
After that, the Palancas Negras recorded two wins in friendlies, including beating Mozambique 4-1 last week in what sounded like a stern warning to Bafana.
While Angola recorded that big win, Bafana edged a Ghana B side 1-0 in their AFCON build-up match at Dobsonville Stadium.
Head-to-head record at AFCON
Date
Match
Competition
January 20, 1996 Bafana 1-0 Angola 1996 AFCON February 8, 1998 Bafana 0-0 Angola 1998 AFCON January 23, 2008 Bafana 1-1 Angola 2008 AFCON January 23, 2013 Bafana 2-0 Angola 2013 AFCON
- GOAL GFX
Useful links