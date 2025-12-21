Predicting Bafana Bafana’s XI against Angola: Who will start in opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash - Sipho Mbule or Relebohile Mofokeng?

Bafana Bafana booked their ticket to AFCON 2025 in emphatic fashion, finishing top of their qualifying group after a string of consistent, disciplined performances that showcased the defensive organisation and tactical clarity instilled by coach Hugo Broos. Their journey through qualification was marked not only by resilience at the back but also by a growing confidence in their ability to control matches and impose their rhythm on opponents.

South Africa’s pedigree on the continental stage is well established. The crowning moment came in 1996 when they lifted the trophy on home soil, a triumph that remains etched in the nation’s sporting memory. While that success has yet to be replicated, their recent podium finish in Ivory Coast served as a powerful reminder of their ability to compete with Africa’s elite. That bronze medal run reinforced their reputation as credible contenders and injected fresh belief into a squad eager to write its own chapter in Morocco.

As anticipation builds for their opening clash against Angola in Group B, all eyes turn to Hugo Broos and the tactical blueprint he will unveil.

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at how the Belgian tactician could shape his starting XI.

