Relebohile Mofokeng of Bafana Bafana during the World Cup qualifier against LesothoBackpage
Celine Abrahams

Predicting Bafana Bafana’s XI against Angola: Who will start in opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash - Sipho Mbule or Relebohile Mofokeng?

South Africa kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations journey on Monday, December 22, facing Angola in Group B at the iconic Stade de Marrakech. Hugo Broos’ men will be determined to set the pace early, aiming to surpass their bronze medal run from the last AFCON and ignite hopes of a deeper, history-making charge in Morocco.

Bafana Bafana booked their ticket to AFCON 2025 in emphatic fashion, finishing top of their qualifying group after a string of consistent, disciplined performances that showcased the defensive organisation and tactical clarity instilled by coach Hugo Broos. Their journey through qualification was marked not only by resilience at the back but also by a growing confidence in their ability to control matches and impose their rhythm on opponents.

South Africa’s pedigree on the continental stage is well established. The crowning moment came in 1996 when they lifted the trophy on home soil, a triumph that remains etched in the nation’s sporting memory. While that success has yet to be replicated, their recent podium finish in Ivory Coast served as a powerful reminder of their ability to compete with Africa’s elite. That bronze medal run reinforced their reputation as credible contenders and injected fresh belief into a squad eager to write its own chapter in Morocco.  

As anticipation builds for their opening clash against Angola in Group B, all eyes turn to Hugo Broos and the tactical blueprint he will unveil. 

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at how the Belgian tactician could shape his starting XI.

  • Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    The national team captain stands as the heartbeat of South Africa’s defensive unit. His presence between the posts has become a defining feature of Bafana Bafana’s recent success, with his penalty heroics and sharp reflexes often turning matches in their favour.  

    Beyond shot-stopping, Williams’ ability to command his box and organise the backline makes him indispensable. Broos will lean on his leadership qualities, knowing that a composed goalkeeper sets the tone for the entire team.

  • Khuliso Mudau of South AfricaBackpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    Mudau embodies the modern full-back: tireless, aggressive and always willing to surge forward. His overlapping runs stretch defences and create width, while his recovery pace ensures South Africa are rarely exposed on the counter. 

    Broos will value his dual role, both as a defensive shield and an attacking outlet, and his consistency makes him one of the first names on the team sheet.

  • Aubrey Modiba and Etse Dogli, Bafana Bafana vs Black StarsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    On the opposite flank, Modiba offers balance and technical assurance. His cultured left foot allows him to deliver precise crosses and switch play effectively, while his defensive awareness ensures solidity. 

    Modiba’s versatility is vital, as he can adapt to different tactical demands, whether holding shape in a tight contest or pushing forward to support the attack.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

    Mbokazi’s rise has been marked by his commanding aerial presence and fearless tackling. He thrives in physical duels, often neutralising target men with his strength and timing. 

    Broos could favour him for his ability to handle direct, physical strikers, adding resilience to the defensive core. A partnership with Nkosinathi Sibisi promises a blend of youth and grit.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    Sibisi brings experience and composure to the heart of defence. His positional intelligence and ability to read danger make him a natural organiser, often stepping in to cover gaps or initiate play from the back. 

    Broos has shown trust in the Orlando Pirates player to anchor the line, providing calm assurance alongside Mbokazi’s more combative style.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    Mokoena is the metronome of the side, dictating tempo with his passing range while shielding the defence with tireless work. His ability to break up play and immediately launch transitions makes him vital in Broos’ system. 

    Whether recycling possession or threading incisive balls forward, Mokoena ensures South Africa maintain control in midfield battles.

  • Oswin Appollis and Thalente Mbatha of South AfricaBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    Mbatha’s youthful energy adds dynamism to the midfield trio. His box-to-box running complements Mokoena’s anchoring role, allowing South Africa to press high and sustain attacks. Broos could turn to him for his stamina and tactical flexibility, knowing he can both disrupt opposition rhythm and contribute creatively.

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Sipho Mbule

    Mbule provides the creative spark, operating between the lines to unlock defences. His vision and ability to slip passes into dangerous areas make him a constant threat. 

    Broos may rely on him to connect midfield with the forward line, ensuring South Africa have a playmaker capable of turning possession into clear chances.

  • Mohau Nkota, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Mohau Nkota

    Nkota’s directness and flair on the right wing inject unpredictability into South Africa’s attack. His willingness to take on defenders, combined with his pace, stretches backlines and creates space for teammates. 

    Broos could use him as the disruptor, the player who unsettles defences and forces mistakes.

  • Oswin Appollis, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    Appollis’ recovery from his knock against Ghana is a major boost. His pace, trickery, and ability to cut inside onto his stronger foot make him a constant danger. Broos will be encouraged by his availability, knowing Appollis adds sharpness and creativity to the frontline, capable of producing moments of individual brilliance.

  • Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    STRIKER: Evidence Makgopa

    Makgopa leads the line with physical presence and aerial strength. His hold-up play allows teammates to join attacks, while his finishing instincts make him a reliable target. 

    Broos could back him to unsettle defences, occupy centre-backs and convert chances in crucial moments. His role as focal point is central to South Africa’s attacking blueprint.

