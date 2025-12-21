+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Bafana Bafana out to start strong against Angola in the 2025 AFCON as they look to set the tone for their quest to win the tournament

All preparations have been done, and now it’s time for the games to begin. Hugo Broos’ charges have done everything to get ready for the AFCON opener, and now all that is left is for the players to deliver on the pitch. After spending the last few days fine-tuning their preparations in Morocco, they kick-start their campaign with a clash against Angola at the Grand Stade de Marrakech today.

A win will be crucial for Broos’ charges as they seek to take charge of what will be a tough Group B that also contains the likes of Egypt and neighbours Zimbabwe.

Broos will be taking charge of his 50th match as South Africa’s coach, a tenure that has been extremely fruitful for the veteran Belgian tactician.

This will be the 1996 winners’ 12th appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals after first qualifying in 1996 and missing only the 2010, 2012, 2017, and 2021 editions.

They will be eager to better their last performance in the previous edition in the Ivory Coast, where they finished third after defeating DR Congo on penalties in the third-place playoff.

Broos’ men head into the tournament in fine form, recording six wins and three draws in their last nine matches in friendlies and World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana are among the favourites for this year’s title alongside the likes of hosts Morocco, Senegal, Ghana, and Nigeria, among a few others.

Here, GOAL builds up to Bafana’s big opener against the Palancas Negras and highlights a few key players who need to rise to the occasion. 

    A strong start is crucial

    It will be extremely important for Bafana to start on a high note and set the tone for the rest of the competition as they look to go deeper this time.

    They were one of the more impressive teams in the previous edition in the Ivory Coast, and anything less than a third-place finish will be a major disappointment.

    Beating Angola in the first match takes on even more importance, especially given the tougher tests that lie in wait in the form of Egypt and Zimbabwe.   

    Angola threat!

    While Bafana have dominated the previous meetings between the two sides, they will not be taking their opponents lightly, as they have what it takes to cause an upset.

    In 19 previous matches, South Africa have won nine while their opponents have only won four, and six matches have ended level.  

    At the AFCON finals, they have faced each other four times in the group stage, producing two South Africa wins and two draws. 

    Broos will make it clear to his side that only a win will suffice if they are to make their intentions clear, with anything else set to be considered close to disaster. 

    Bafana players to watch

    It is rare for Bafana to do well in any encounter if their star midfielder Teboho Mokoena is not on his A game, with the Mamelodi Sundowns man a crucial player for Broos’ side.

    As always, Captain Ronwen Williams will be required to have his wits about him in goal to ensure that any threats from Angola are thwarted.  

    Oswin Appollis has grown into an important player and a big goal threat for Broos’ side in recent matches, and he will once again carry a lot of the pressure.  

    Although he is set to play his first major tournament for the senior national team, Mbekezeli Mbokazi is expected to be one of the most important players for Bafana.

    Can Bafana handle the pressure?

    South Africa enjoys an enhanced reputation on the continent because they finished third during the previous Afcon in the Ivory Coast, and that has seen them named among the favourites to win this edition.

    It is not often that Bafana head into a major tournament as one of the teams tipped to go all the way, and that could bring with it a lot of pressure that they have not experienced before.

    Their coach, Broos, has tried his best to release some of that pressure, playing down the favourites tag that has been given to his team heading into the competition.  

    “This is something that is done and said by the media or supporters,” Broos told the media. “The only thing I can say is that this Afcon is going to be much tougher than the one in the Ivory Coast.

    “I don’t think most countries are going to make the same mistakes they did in the Ivory Coast. If you can remember, most big countries like Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco were dumped out of the tournament early.” 

    What comes next ?

    After their opening match against Angola, Bafana have a tighter test against Egypt, where they have to show their credentials to be considered among the teams good enough to go all the way.

    They will have a massive challenge against their neighbours, Zimbabwe, who rarely need any motivation when they face South Africa.  

    The game against Angola will determine the approach of the next two matches, where pressure will be firmly on Broos’ side should they fail to start strongly. 

