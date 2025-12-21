Bafana Bafana out to start strong against Angola in the 2025 AFCON as they look to set the tone for their quest to win the tournament

A win will be crucial for Broos’ charges as they seek to take charge of what will be a tough Group B that also contains the likes of Egypt and neighbours Zimbabwe.

Broos will be taking charge of his 50th match as South Africa’s coach, a tenure that has been extremely fruitful for the veteran Belgian tactician.

This will be the 1996 winners’ 12th appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals after first qualifying in 1996 and missing only the 2010, 2012, 2017, and 2021 editions.

They will be eager to better their last performance in the previous edition in the Ivory Coast, where they finished third after defeating DR Congo on penalties in the third-place playoff.

Broos’ men head into the tournament in fine form, recording six wins and three draws in their last nine matches in friendlies and World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana are among the favourites for this year’s title alongside the likes of hosts Morocco, Senegal, Ghana, and Nigeria, among a few others.

Here, GOAL builds up to Bafana’s big opener against the Palancas Negras and highlights a few key players who need to rise to the occasion.

