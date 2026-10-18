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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-AC MILAN-ATALANTAAFP
Mohamed Saeed

AC Milan player ratings vs Atalanta: Adrien Rabiot shines in five-goal San Siro thriller

AC Milan
Player ratings
Atalanta
A. Rabiot
R. Amorim
AC Milan vs Atalanta
Serie A

AC Milan secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Atalanta at the San Siro, surviving a late scare to claim all three points. Adrien Rabiot was the standout performer, providing the creative spark in a match that saw Milan race into a three-goal lead before holding off a spirited Bergamaschi fightback.

AC Milan maintained their impressive unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign with a pulsating 3-2 victory over Atalanta at the San Siro. Ruben Amorim’s side appeared to be cruising toward a dominant result after establishing a two-goal cushion by the interval. The tactical setup allowed Milan to dominate possession, controlling 56% of the ball and creating superior quality openings, evidenced by an Expected Goals (xG) figure of 2.41 compared to the visitors' 1.65.

However, the second half proved to be a far more chaotic affair. After extending the lead to 3-0 early in the second period, the Rossoneri suffered a loss of defensive concentration that allowed Atalanta to strike twice and set up a grandstand finish.

Despite the late pressure and conceding four shots on target, Milan's technical quality in the final third and a commanding performance from their midfield core ensured they stayed fourth in the table, just a point behind third-placed Lazio.

  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-AC MILAN-ATALANTAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan - 6/10

    The Milan captain had a relatively quiet first hour but was left exposed as the defensive structure frayed in the closing stages. He made two saves during the match but could do little about the two goals conceded as Atalanta found gaps in the Rossoneri rearguard. His distribution remained reliable as ever, helping Milan build from the back under pressure.

    Koni De Winter - 6.5/10

    Operating on the right of the back three, De Winter was largely disciplined against the threat of Rowe. He contributed to a defensive effort that limited Atalanta to just two corners and was aerially sound, though the late goals conceded by the team slightly lowered his overall impact on the game.

    Mario Gila - 7.5/10

    A night of extreme highs and a late tactical exit for the defender. Gila was immense for the first hour, finding the net in the 57th minute to put Milan 3-0 up after a well-timed surge forward. However, he picked up a yellow card in the 84th minute and was immediately substituted as Amorim looked to lock down the result.

    Strahinja Pavlovic - 6.5/10

    The Serbian defender provided the necessary grit in the backline, engaging in physical duels to disrupt Krstovic. While he was part of a unit that looked impenetrable for 60 minutes, he struggled slightly when Atalanta increased the tempo and introduced fresh legs in the wide areas.

  • Midfield

    Yunus Musah - 7/10

    Deployed in a dynamic role, Musah’s energy was vital in Milan winning the midfield battle. He was instrumental in transitions, helping his side rack up nearly 601 passes. He was substituted in the 75th minute as Milan looked to refresh their legs to combat Atalanta's late resurgence.

    Diego Moreira - 7.5/10

    Moreira provided the crucial assist for Rabiot’s goal just before half-time, a moment that fundamentally shifted the momentum of the match. His ability to find space between the lines caused constant headaches for the Atalanta wing-backs before he was eventually replaced.

    Samuel Chukwueze - 6.5/10

    A lively presence on the flank, Chukwueze pushed the Atalanta backline deep with his direct running. While he didn't record a goal or assist, his presence opened up lanes for Pulisic and Rabiot to exploit. He was the first player withdrawn by Amorim in the 53rd minute.

    Luka Modric - 7.5/10

    Age appears to be just a number for the Croatian, who controlled the tempo of the game with effortless ease. His passing accuracy helped Milan maintain 56% possession, and his tactical positioning prevented Atalanta from launching effective counter-attacks for much of the game.


  • FBL-ITA-SERIEA-AC MILAN-ATALANTAAFP

    Attack

    Adrien Rabiot - 9/10

    A masterclass in modern midfield play. Rabiot scored the crucial second goal in the 43rd minute and then turned provider for Gila’s strike in the 57th. He was also involved in the buildup for the opener, receiving a yellow card in the 41st minute in a rare moment of over-exuberance. He was the best player on the pitch by a significant margin.

    Goncalo Ramos - 8/10

    The focal point of the attack did exactly what was required of him. Ramos showed great composure to convert a 24th-minute penalty to break the deadlock and set the tone for the evening. He led the line well, providing a constant outlet and pressing the Atalanta central defenders.

    Christian Pulisic - 7/10

    The American remains the creative heartbeat of this side. While he didn't get on the scoresheet himself, his movement and link-up play were essential to Milan’s 2.41 xG. He was taken off in the 75th minute to a warm ovation from the San Siro crowd.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Omari Hutchinson - 6/10

    Came on in the 53rd minute for Chukwueze. He showed flashes of his individual skill but found himself doing more defensive work than expected as Atalanta began their comeback.

    Pervis Estupinan - 6/10

    Introduced in the 75th minute to provide defensive stability on the left, he had to work hard as Zappacosta pushed forward for the visitors.

    Ardon Jashari - 5.5/10

    A late introduction intended to shore up the midfield, but he struggled to get to the pace of the game as Atalanta threw bodies forward in the closing ten minutes.

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10

    Provided some much-needed physicality in the final 15 minutes, helping Milan see out the game despite the mounting pressure.

    Fikayo Tomori - N/A

    Brought on in the 84th minute for Gila to see out the final result. Not on long enough for a fair rating.

    Ruben Amorim - 7.5/10

    Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system worked perfectly for an hour, dismantling Atalanta’s high press. While the late goals will frustrate him, his decision to start Rabiot and Modric together was a tactical masterstroke that dominated the game's central areas.

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