☰ Contents [Show more ▾]

How to Register with ZARbet in South Africa?

After testing the ZARbet registration process, we found it quite easy to follow. Even beginners won’t have any issues creating an account on this platform.

Here’s how it works: First, head to the official ZARbet website. Click the yellow ‘Sign Up’ button at the top-right corner of the screen. Fill out the registration form with your email, a strong password, your full name, birth date, and mobile number. You’ll also be required to enter your ID or passport number, and choose your source of funds. Once you are done, hit ‘Create Account’ to complete the sign up process.

And that’s it! Now you’re signed in and ready to claim the ZARbet sign up bonus.

ZARbet Registration Requirements

Only South African players aged 18+ can sign up on ZARbet. Before opening your account, you’ll need to provide your personal information and a valid ID or passport number for FICA verification.

Requirement Details Minimum age 18 Country South Africa ID required Yes Mobile number Yes Email address Yes FICA verification Yes Minimum deposit R20 Promo code No promo code required

For a quicker and easier ZARbet sign up, it’s best to prepare the required information and documentation beforehand. That way, you can also ensure that the details you submit on the registration form matches your FICA verification documents to help you avoid unnecessary delays.

What Details Do You Need to Open a ZARbet Account?

When opening a ZARbet account, providing accurate personal details is mandatory, especially since they are checked during FICA verification. These include:

Your email address

Your names according to your SA ID or passport

A strong password

Your date of birth

Your mobile number

Your ID or passport number

Your source of funds

A referral code, if you have one

How to Claim the ZARbet Registration Bonus?

After completing registration, a ZARbet sign up bonus is available for players to claim. The offer is only available to first-time depositors who fund their account with at least R20.

ZARbet Registration Bonus Details Welcome Offer 200% first deposit match bonus up to R2,000 Promo Code No promo code required Minimum Deposit R20 Wagering Requirements 30x

Claiming the ZARbet welcome offer is easy. Once logged in and your account verified, head to the cashier page and make a minimum deposit of R20. Don’t forget that no ZARbet bonus code is needed to claim the offer. As soon as the deposit funds hit your account, the applicable bonus funds will be automatically credited into your bonus balance.

How to Complete ZARbet FICA Verification?

As a licensed bookmaker in South Africa, ZARbet follows FICA requirements, which includes thorough identity checks for all new account holders. During our research, we found that players need to complete FICA verification before their first payout on ZARbet.

That means submitting copies of valid proof of identification documents. The bookmaker may also request a selfie holding your proof of identity document for additional verification.

Documents Needed for FICA Verification

To verify your ZARbet account, you need to provide valid copies of the following:

South African ID card

Driver’s license

South African passport

A temporary South African identity document

A recent utility bill to show proof of address

How Long Does ZARbet Verification Take?

ZARbet runs automatic FICA verification as soon as you complete signing up. However, if automatic verification fails, you will need to manually submit your documents before your first payout.

In this case, you’ll send the relevant documents via email to support@zarbet.co.za within 14 days of your payout request. The platform promises to complete FICA verifications in 24 to 48 hours.

ZARbet Mobile Registration

During our research, we found that players can also register on ZARbet via the mobile website and the iOS/Android app. The sign up process on mobile mirrors the desktop experience. In other words, players can follow the same seamless registration steps, no matter which device they are using. First-time players on the ZARbet app can also claim the 200% deposit match bonus up to R2,000.

What To Do After Completing ZARbet Registration?

Once your ZARbet registration and verification is done, you can now add funds to your account and start betting. Here’s how to do it:

Visit the ZARbet website. Log in to your account using your email and password. Click ‘Cashier’ then hit ‘Deposit.’ On the deposit page, choose your preferred payment method from the list of options available. Determine the deposit amount (Remember you need at least R20 to unlock the welcome offer). Add any additional payment information needed. Tap ‘Proceed’ to complete the deposit process.

During testing, our deposit amount reflected instantly in our account balance.

ZARbet Payment Methods After Registration

South African players have several options to choose from when funding their ZARbet accounts. These include a mix of major global payment providers like Visa and MasterCard, as well as local payment gateways such as Capitec Card and Ozow.

Below is an up-to-date overview of all the payment methods available:

Payment Method Deposit Withdrawal Visa Yes No MasterCard Yes No Capitec Card Yes No Capitec Pay Yes No Ozow Yes Yes Instant EFT Yes No Apple Pay Yes No Samsung Pay Yes No 1 Voucher Yes No OTT Yes No EFT bank transfer No Yes

Our ZARbet review found that the minimum deposit requirements vary by payment method. And while deposits are instant, withdrawals can take anywhere from 5 minutes to 24 hours, depending on the method picked. Players may also need to complete extra withdrawal checks before receiving their first payout.

Is ZARbet Registration Safe and Legal in South Africa?

ZARbet is legal in South Africa and operates under licensing from the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Based on our assessment, registering with licensed operators like ZARbet guarantees a safe environment.

As such, only players in South Africa aged 18+ can complete ZARbet registration and FICA verification. We were also happy to find extra account security features like two-factor authentication, as well as responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, time-out and self-exclusion.

Our Expert Opinion on the ZARbet Registration Process

Author name: Brian Ngure

What do you like about ZARbet?

ZARbet is a solid platform for South African punters. I loved that the registration process was simple and partly helps you meet FICA requirements. The 200% welcome bonus and R20 minimum deposit presents a low entry point for new and budget bettors who aren’t ready yet to fork over the big bucks.

I would have liked to see more payout options beyond Ozow and standard EFT bank transfers. But other than that, I enjoyed ZARbet’s collection of betting options, 300+ casino games, and simple-to-use interface.

What could be improved on ZARbet products?

While I believe ZARbet is among the top bookmakers in South Africa, I would have liked to see more variety in terms of payment methods and sports betting bonuses. Having a data-free mode for slower internet connections would be nice too.

To which type of player would you suggest ZARbet?

Our expert analysis suggests ZARbet is a good pick for football fans as it offers better odds and wide coverage across thousands of prematch and live events, with select live matches also available with live streaming. Slots and jackpot players might also enjoy the range of generous promotions around these specific games, but the 300+ games available might feel limited compared to other South African sportsbooks with larger casino libraries.

✅ ZARbet Registration Pros ❌ ZARbet Registration Cons One-step registration process Extra withdrawal checks in some cases Automatic FICA verification after account creation Manual verification is necessary if automatic verification during sign up fails Mobile and desktop registration steps are similar

FAQ - ZARbet Registration

+ How do I register with ZARbet in South Africa? Visit the official ZARbet website or open the app, click ‘Sign Up’ at the top right, and fill in the registration form with accurate details. Hit ‘Create Account’ and start betting. + What documents do I need for ZARbet registration? To complete ZARbet registration, you’ll need to enter your personal details, which must be verified by submitting a copy of either your ID, passport, driver’s license, or temporary identity document along with a recent utility bill as proof of address. + Do I need FICA verification to use ZARbet? Once you complete the account creation process, ZARbet will automate FICA verification, allowing you to access full account features instantly. However, if automatic verification fails, you must submit your verification documents manually within 14 days of requesting your first payout. + Can I claim a bonus after ZARbet registration? Yes. New account holders who deposit at least R20 qualify to claim a 200% first deposit match bonus up to R2,000. No promo code is needed to activate this offer.

+